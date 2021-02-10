Towson announces 2021 football schedule highlighted by home opener against eight-time FCS champion North Dakota State

In conjunction with the Colonial Athletic Association, the Towson football program announced Wednesday morning its 2021 schedule.
The slate is highlighted by a home opener on Sept. 18 against eight-time NCAA Football Championship Subdivision champion North Dakota State. The Bison have won the last three FCS titles and defeated the Tigers, 35-7, on Jan. 4, 2013 for the crown to cap the 2012 season. North Dakota State will visit Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson for the first time in the schools’ respective histories.
The Tigers will open the season at Morgan State on Sept. 4 in the next installment of the Battle for Greater Baltimore. It will mark their second consecutive trip to Hughes Stadium in Baltimore after winning, 36-10, on Sept. 1, 2018.
Towson will open play in the CAA on Sept. 11 when it visits New Hampshire for the rivals’ first meeting since Oct. 21, 2017.
After the game against North Dakota State, the Tigers will make a trip to San Diego State on Sept. 25. Not counting last fall, that will mark the 13th straight year that they will clash with a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent.
After a bye week on Oct. 2, Towson’s final seven games will involve CAA competition. Three of four games in October will occur at home – Stony Brook on Oct. 9, Rhode Island on Oct. 16 and Albany on Oct. 30 – with a game at William & Mary on Oct. 23 as the lone road trip.
In November, the Tigers will visit Richmond on Nov. 6, play host to Elon on Nov. 13, and wrap up the regular season at James Madison on Nov. 20.
The CAA postponed the 2020 football season to this spring due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The Tigers elected not to play this spring, citing the risk of long-term injuries as a reason for sitting out.
2021 Towson Football Schedule
Sept. 4, at Morgan State
Sept. 11, at New Hampshire
Sept. 18, North Dakota State
Sept. 25, at San Diego State
Oct.9, Stony Brook*
Oct. 16, Rhode Island*
Oct. 23, at William & Mary*
Oct. 30, Albany*
Nov. 6, at Richmond
Nov. 13, Elon*
Nov. 20, at James Madison
* - CAA Game