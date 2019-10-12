Morgan State earned its first win of the season, handing first-year coach Tyrone Wheatley his first victory as well, in a 34-3 rout of visiting Delaware State.
Josh Chase rushed for touchdowns of 33 and 9 yards and Manasseh Bailey caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from DeAndre Harris in the first half to help the Bears (1-5, 1-2 Mideastern Athletic Conference) sprint to a 21-0 lead.
Chase finished with 116 yards rushing on 19 carries and Bailey had six receptions for 106 yards. Jordan Cofield added four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown for Morgan, while Harris finished 11 of 19 passing with two TDs.
The Bears defense held the Hornets (1-5, 0-4 MEAC) to a 37-yard field goal 296 total yards. Ian McBorrough made seven tackles and Simeon Gatling and Marquise Thorn each had five tackles for the Bears.
Bowie State 64, Chowan 17: Ja’rome Johnson rushed for 193 and accounted for six touchdowns to power Bowie State (6-0, 3-0 CIAA) to a rout. Johnson rushed for three scores and threw for three others.
The Bulldogs fell behind, 10-3, in the first quarter before rallying with 27 unanswered points in both the second and third quarters.
Calli Wilkens rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown and Adam Gillis and Elisha McDonald also had rushing TDs for Bowie.
Latest College Football
John Johnson and Jonathan Ross led the Bowie defense with six tackles apiece.