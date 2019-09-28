State college football roundup: Towson routed by Florida, 38-0; Stevenson, McDaniel, Hopkins and Bowie all win

Kyle Trask threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, helping No. 9 Florida beat visiting Towson, 38-0, on Saturday and extend its winning streak to nine.
Towson (3-2) moved the ball well early, but couldn’t capitalize, ending its first two drives with a fumble and a missed field goal.
The Gators led 17-0 at halftime, the same score they had against fellow Football Championship Subdivision team Tennessee-Martin earlier this month. And just like the first one, Florida played better after the break.
Towson continued to help. Tom Flacco, a younger brother of Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco, threw interceptions on his first two drives of the third quarter. Donovan Stiner got the first one, and Jon Greenard the second.
Flacco completed 16 of 27 passes for 157 yards, with two interceptions. He was sacked four times and involved in a fumble.
Trask set a school record in the process. The junior making his second collegiate start completed 15 consecutive passes to open the game, giving him 18 straight completions and breaking Chris Leak’s mark (17) set against Wyoming in 2005.
Trask’s hot streak ended with an incompletion to Jacob Copeland early in the third quarter. He responded with a perfect throw to Kyle Pitts in the corner of the end zone for his second TD pass of the afternoon.
Trask finished 18-of-20 passing for 188 yards, giving way to Emory Jones in the fourth quarter. Trask showed progress by not having any turnovers. He threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in his first start , against Tennessee.
He was considerably more efficient, as expected, against the overmatched Tigers (3-2).
The Gators (5-0) need it to continue as they begin a daunting October against seventh-ranked Auburn next week.
Although Florida won the game and covered the 35 1/2-point spread, it also struggled to run the ball early. Coach Dan Mullen’s team mustered 60 yards on 16 carries in the first half.
Towson gets a week off before hosting Colonial Athletic Association foe Albany on Oct. 12.
Stevenson 49, FDU-Florham 15: Sophomore quarterback Ryan Sedgwick (Arundel) threw for 379 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another score as the Mustangs rolled in Middle Atlantic Conference football.
McDaniel 32, Gettysburg 22: The Green Terror (3-1) scored 16 straight points in the second half to take a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter and defeat Gettysburg (0-4). Tyler Palermiti led the Green Terror with 244 yards on 17 of 26 passing and Nah’shon Godfrey (City) led the defense with 10 tackles.
Johns Hopkins 37, Dickinson 15: The 18th-ranked Blue Jays used a 23-point second quarter to fuel a Centennial Conference victory at Dickinson. The win, the Blue Jays’ 13th straight against the Red Devils, improves Hopkins’ record to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the Centennial.
David Tammaro threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns for Hopkins.
Bowie State 54, St. Augistine’s 6: Quarterback Ja’Rome Johnson passed for 307 yards and four touchdowns, and also ran for 34 yards and two TDs to pace the Bulldogs (4-0). DuShon Davids had seven receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns and Joshua Pryor led the defense with five tackles, including a sack.