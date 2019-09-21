After startling start, Morgan State run over by Army, 52-21

Army rushed for six touchdowns and a season-high 403 yards and overcame some sloppy play that included two lost fumbles and six penalties. Army relies on ball control, and holding onto the ball is a must with the triple option. The Black Knights entered the game with seven turnovers — they had only eight in 13 games last year — and now have nine just four games into the season. They held the ball for over 34 minutes in this one.