Desire to play this fall factored in running back Shane Simpson’s decision to transfer from Towson football

“It all came down to once our season got canceled,” said the running back, who is about to enter his sixth year of eligibility. “I didn’t want to leave because I was going to be a three-time captain, and being a captain means a lot to me. I wanted to finish the season with my brothers for the last time. But obviously due to the virus, that wasn’t going to happen. So it was either start training for the NFL or get some more film. So now that I’m healthy and I’m back, I chose to enter the portal.”