Morgan State WR Manasseh Bailey eager to prove himself with Eagles, even if it means giving up Giants fandom

“Going through adversity and with the odds against me, I was just sad not to be able to hear my name being called on the television,” he said. “I was heartbroken. … Coming from the neighborhood I’m coming from, not a lot of people get a chance to be drafted or to even be in the opportunity where I’m at. And going to a [Historically Black College and University], not a lot of kids get picked from HBCUs. Just things like that have been against me, and I’ve been a guy that a lot of people have overlooked.”