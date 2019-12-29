Ohio State and its fans will lament a few officials' calls that did not go their way. A targeting foul in the second quarter kept Clemson's first touchdown drive alive when the Buckeyes were up 16-0. A roughing the punter call against the Buckeyes did the same in the the third quarter and led to Clemson taking its first lead. Then it looked as if Ohio State regained the lead when Jeff Okudah stripped Clemson's Justyn Ross and Jordan Fuller scooped and scored. A video review ruled Ross had not completed the catch and turned a touchdown into an incomplete pass.