Dunbar grad Dion Crews-Harris leading Towson football in sacks after making switch from fullback: ‘He’s just a ballplayer’

Towson junior nose tackle Dion Crews-Harris (40), a Baltimore native and Dunbar graduate, leads the defense in sacks after making the switch from fullback. (ENP Photography )

In Towson football’s 42-32 win at North Carolina A&T, Devin Matthews moved into the program’s top-10 in touchdown runs with the 22nd of his career, ranking eighth. The senior running back estimated that 17 of those touchdowns were paved by blocks from fullback Dion Crews-Harris.

“We have a huge connection,” said Matthews, who is tied for fifth in the Coastal Athletic Association this season in rushing touchdowns (nine). “I get this feeling when I know he’s about to block for me, I can see the end zone.”

The pairing of Crews-Harris and Matthews has been less frequent this fall because the former made the switch to a full-time role as the nose tackle. And the Baltimore native and Dunbar graduate has been flourishing.

Crews-Harris leads the Tigers (4-6, 3-4 CAA) in sacks with five and ranks second in tackles for loss (seven) and 11th in total tackles (28) despite playing in only eight games. He is tied for eighth in the conference in sacks and 19th in tackles for loss.

“I didn’t expect to be leading the team,” said Crews-Harris, who turns 22 on Wednesday. “I just try to go out there and help my team. As much as I try to help, I just do my job.”

Crews-Harris is in line to make his seventh consecutive start when Towson welcomes Rhode Island (6-4, 4-3) to Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m. Coach Pete Shinnick said Crews-Harris has been a pleasant surprise.

“When we came back for fall camp, we felt like he would have an opportunity to really stand out and felt like he could be a dynamic weapon for us,” Shinnick said. “He’s a tough guy to block.”

Towson junior nose tackle Dion Crews-Harris was a running back, fullback, offensive lineman, defensive lineman and a linebacker on several youth teams where he developed a love for the sport’s physicality. (ENP Photography )

Crews-Harris is no stranger to the defensive side of the ball. He was a running back, fullback, offensive lineman, defensive lineman and a linebacker on several youth teams where he developed a love for the sport’s physicality.

“I just love hitting people,” he said. “I liked playing fullback because it’s a hybrid. I love hitting people, and I love blocking, but I also love getting my rare touches when I least expect it.”

Crews-Harris helped the Poets reach two Class 1A state championship games, and they captured the title in 2017. As a senior, he rushed for 934 yards and 13 touchdowns as a running back and amassed 122 tackles and 14 sacks as a middle linebacker.

But Crews-Harris advertised himself as a fullback to college recruiters even though the position is slowly going the way of the dinosaur in many offenses.

“I look at playing fullback like being a big brother to your running back,” he said. “I think of it as a big brother role, like, ‘You’ve got to move so that my little brother can get going.’ That’s just how I’ve thought about it forever.”

Morgan State, Norfolk State and Delaware State were interested, and Maryland said he could join the team as a preferred walk-on. But he chose the Tigers when coach Rob Ambrose offered a scholarship.

In his first college start, Crews-Harris scored a touchdown on a 15-yard catch against Richmond on Nov. 16, 2021. In his first start on defense, he sacked New Hampshire quarterback Max Brosmer on Sept. 30.

Dunbar's Dion Crews-Harris slips by the Perryville defense on a touchdown run in a Class 1A state quarterfinal game. Crews helped the Poets reach two state title games, including a victory in 2017. (Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Medi / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Crews-Harris thought he might have to make a change when the school didn’t renew Ambrose’s contract and replaced him with Shinnick. The fullback does not play a significant part in Shinnick’s offense, and that realization initially stung Crews-Harris.

“When they told me it wasn’t a primary position, it kind of hurt,” he said. “Of course I thought about transferring, but I stayed for a month, and when he started bringing in his program and his coaches and told us how he was going to be running things, I stayed.”

Making the switch from fullback to nose tackle required a few adjustments for Crews-Harris such as picking up the intricacies of the position, the defense’s 3-4 alignment and the vocabulary. But Shinnick noted that some of Crews-Harris’ strengths as a fullback are assets at nose tackle.

“To be a great fullback, you’ve got to be explosive, you’ve got to be able to attack bigger people kind of all the time, and Dion has done that,” Shinnick said. “We lined him up at nose just thinking, ‘All right, can this guy get some push on the center? Can he get some knockback into the offensive line?’ And that’s really what he’s been doing.”

Playing at about 280 pounds, Crews-Harris added 10 pounds to compete against 300-pound interior offensive linemen. Working with team nutritionists, he drank more protein shakes, added protein powder to his pancakes for breakfast and snacked on peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches and almonds.

Even before the weight gain, Crews-Harris was anointed the nickname “Fat Water” by his teammates in the running back room for his size and his smooth moves as a blocker.

“I know how athletic he is,” said redshirt senior Brockman Wallace II, who also made the shift from fullback to defensive end. “There aren’t too many nose guards in the CAA that move as well as him or are as strong as him.”

Crews-Harris is learning on and off the field. He sat out two games “for being a knucklehead,” he said. This fall, he has been meeting every week with Shinnick and two academic advisers and is on pace to graduate next fall with a bachelor’s in communications.

Matthews acknowledged that he misses Crews-Harris’ presence on offense. But he said his former fullback is just tapping into his potential.

“That man can go play linebacker, he can play tight end, and I feel like he’ll be able to be a factor,” he said. “He’s just a ballplayer.”

While Crews-Harris said he has been bugging the offensive coaches to insert him into a few plays, he said he enjoys collecting statistics as a nose tackle. He said he is eager for a full offseason working with Wallace and redshirt senior defensive end Ernie Smith.

“It can honestly be as special as anything because we’re going to be the three returning linemen who are the oldest in the room,” he said. “I want to learn a few more techniques other than just bull-rushing people because that’s pretty much all I’ve been doing. I don’t have too many moves right now, but I would love to add some to the arsenal.”

Regular-season finale

Rhode Island at Towson

Saturday, 1 p.m.

TV: Monumental Sports Network