Towson football’s Tom Flacco, Shane Simpson named to Walter Payton Award watch list

Horse racing: Alex G. Campbell Jr.’s King of Egypt, a homebred son of 2015 Triple Crown champion American Pharoah, made a triumphant race debut Thursday, shaking loose from a three-way duel up front and pulling away for a 1 ¼-length victory at Laurel Park. A 2-year-old half-brother to Ultra Brat and Shootin the Breez, King of Egypt ($12.60) ran 5 ½ furlongs in 1:03.21 over a firm Bowl Game turf course. ... Patience paid off for the connections of Gunpowder Farms’ homebred Arrifana, a sophomore daughter of two-time Horse of the Year and Hall of Famer Curlin who romped to a popular 10-length victory in her career debut Thursday at Laurel. Under a hand ride from jockey Julian Pimentel, Arrifana ($5.40) sailed past the wire in 1:23.95 for seven furlongs over a fast main track in the $40,000 maiden special weight for fillies and mares 3 and up. Summer meet-leading jockey Trevor McCarthy won back-to-back races Thursday aboard River Hawk ($23) in Race 2 and Epic Idea ($18.60) in Race 3 … No one selected all six winners in the 20-cent Rainbow 6 Thursday, growing the carryover jackpot to $13,508.22 for Friday’s 10-race card, which begins at 1:10 p.m.