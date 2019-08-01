Towson football’s Tom Flacco, Shane Simpson named to Walter Payton Award watch list

A pair of Towson football players in quarterback Tom Flacco and running back Shane Simpson were named Wednesday to the watch list for the STATS Football Championship Subdivision Walter Payton Award, which honors the nation’s most outstanding offensive player.
Flacco, a redshirt senior who is the younger brother of former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, finished fifth in the voting for last year’s honor after ranking third in the FCS in total offense and fifth in passing yards. He led the Tigers in passing yards (3,251), passing touchdowns (28) and rushing yards (742) en route to being named the Colonial Athletic Association and Eastern College Athletic Conference Offensive Player of Year.
Simpson, also a redshirt senior, is the CAA’s reigning Special Teams Player of the Year after ranking second in the FCS in all-purpose yards per game (171.5). He racked up 887 return yards, 711 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns, including six rushing, five receiving and one via kickoff return.
Simpson and senior kicker Aidan O’Neill were named STATS FCS preseason first-team All-Americans on Tuesday. Flacco was placed on the second team.
O’Neill is the school’s all-time leader in field goals (53) and has a shot at the FCS career record of 75. Last seaosn, he converted 75.9% of his field-goal attempts (22 of 29), set the Tigers’ single-season mark for field goals and made 97.7% of his extra-point opportunities (42 of 43).
— Edward Lee
Men’s college soccer: Loyola Maryland senior forward Brian Saramago and senior midfielder Barry Sharifi and UMBC senior defender Jon Bell were placed on the watch list for the MAC Hermann Trophy, an honor that recognizes college soccer’s top player.
Saramago, the 14th player in the Greyhounds’ NCAA Division I history (since 1979) to score 25 career goals, is a two-time member of the United Soccer Coaches All-Northeast Region first team. He is the 12th player in Patriot League history to be named to the conference’s first team three times and has totaled 26 goals and 14 assists in 49 games.
Sharifi was the Patriot League’s Midfielder of the Year, a member of the conference’s first team and a pick for the All-Northeast Region first team in 2017 and 2018. He has 13 goals and 16 assists in 52 games.
Bell, a Silver Spring resident, was a member of the United Soccer Coaches All-Northeast Region first team and the America East second team last fall despite sitting out the first six games because of injury. Bell, who is one of nine defenders on the 35-name list, has started 41 of 43 games for the Retrievers and has six assists.
Fifteen men’s and women’s semifinalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy will be named near the end of the season, and three finalists will be selected.
— Edward Lee
Horse racing: Alex G. Campbell Jr.’s King of Egypt, a homebred son of 2015 Triple Crown champion American Pharoah, made a triumphant race debut Thursday, shaking loose from a three-way duel up front and pulling away for a 1 ¼-length victory at Laurel Park. A 2-year-old half-brother to Ultra Brat and Shootin the Breez, King of Egypt ($12.60) ran 5 ½ furlongs in 1:03.21 over a firm Bowl Game turf course. ... Patience paid off for the connections of Gunpowder Farms’ homebred Arrifana, a sophomore daughter of two-time Horse of the Year and Hall of Famer Curlin who romped to a popular 10-length victory in her career debut Thursday at Laurel. Under a hand ride from jockey Julian Pimentel, Arrifana ($5.40) sailed past the wire in 1:23.95 for seven furlongs over a fast main track in the $40,000 maiden special weight for fillies and mares 3 and up. Summer meet-leading jockey Trevor McCarthy won back-to-back races Thursday aboard River Hawk ($23) in Race 2 and Epic Idea ($18.60) in Race 3 … No one selected all six winners in the 20-cent Rainbow 6 Thursday, growing the carryover jackpot to $13,508.22 for Friday’s 10-race card, which begins at 1:10 p.m.
Arena Football League: Seven Baltimore Brigade players were named to the All-Arena teams. Four players were selected to the first team: defensive end Darryl Cato-Bishop, middle linebacker Dexter Jackson, defensive tackle Justin Lawrence and defensive back Joe Powell. Named to the second team were wide receiver Joe Hills, center Kyron Samuels, defensive back Josh Victorian and, as a special teams contributor, Powell, who was the only AFL player to receive two selections.
Local golf: The Baltimore Municipal Golf Corporation, also known as Baltimore’s Classic Five, will host the Baltimore Amateur Championship on Aug. 10-11. The event will be held Aug. 10 at Mount Pleasant Golf Course and Aug. 11 at Pine Ridge Golf Course. It will be a 36-hole, stroke play format flighted by handicap and played at scratch within each flight. To register and for more information, go to classic5golf.com. Entries must be received by 5 p.m. Friday.