The Salisbury football team was held to a season-low scoring output in a 24-8 loss to visiting Muhlenberg (13-0) on Saturday in the NCAA Division III quarterfinals. The Sea Gulls, who entered the game with the nation’s third best scoring offense at 51.1 points per game, didn’t score until 6:29 left in the game on a 6-yard touchdown run by Jack Lanham. Salisbury was held to 176 yards of total offense. The champions of the New Jersey Athletic Conference, the Sea Gulls finished the season with an 11-1 record and 7-0 league mark and reached the NCAA quarterfinals for the first time since 2011. Muhlenberg, which had 370 total yards, will face North Central (Illinois) in the semifinals.