The Salisbury football team was held to a season-low scoring output in a 24-8 loss to visiting Muhlenberg (13-0) on Saturday in the NCAA Division III quarterfinals. The Sea Gulls, who entered the game with the nation’s third best scoring offense at 51.1 points per game, didn’t score until 6:29 left in the game on a 6-yard touchdown run by Jack Lanham. Salisbury was held to 176 yards of total offense. The champions of the New Jersey Athletic Conference, the Sea Gulls finished the season with an 11-1 record and 7-0 league mark and reached the NCAA quarterfinals for the first time since 2011. Muhlenberg, which had 370 total yards, will face North Central (Illinois) in the semifinals.
Horse racing: Joseph Besecker’s Laddie Liam broke running and never looked back, turning away a bid by Stone Courageous in the stretch and continuing on for a 4 ½-length triumph in Saturday’s $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Futurity at Laurel Park. The Futurity for 2-year-olds and $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Filly Championship, each at seven furlongs, were among four stakes restricted to Maryland-bred/sired horses worth $350,000 in purses on a nine-race Maryland Spectacular Day program.
>> Maxis Stable, Albert Frasetto, Mark Parkinson, K-Mac Stables and Magic City Stables’ Hello Beautiful, stretched out another furlong after her first career stakes triumph, proved the distance to be no obstacle with an 11 ¾-length romp in the $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Filly Championship. Ridden by Sheldon Russell for his wife, trainer Brittany Russell, Hello Beautiful ($5) crossed the wire in 1:22.43 as the 3-2 favorite in a field of eight.
College wrestling: Navy (3-2) held off Maryland, 21-12, on Friday night at Alumni Hall. Navy held a 15-4 advantage through the first six matches before the Terps (1-2) won three in a row to cut the Mids’ lead to three, 15-12. Rookie heavyweight John Birchmeier salted away the victory for the Mids in the final bout of the night by pinning redshirt freshman Parker Robinson 14 seconds into the second period (3:14). ... Johns Hopkins placed ninth in the 15-team New Standard Corporation Invitational at York College. Junior Dominick Reyes (165) led the way for Blue Jays with a runner-up finish.