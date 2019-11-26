Towson University quarterback Tom Flacco is a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, the honor given to the top offensive player in FCS.
It is the second straight season where Flacco has been a finalist for the award, the first Towson player to be a finalist in two different seasons. He finished fifth in the final voting last year. He was also a preseason watch list member in 2019.
lacco is one of 26 finalists across the country for the award, chosen by STATS.
Flacco stands second in the Colonial Athletic Association and 27th in FCS in total offense with 262.9 yards per game. The senior was 60.4% on his passes this year, including 215 completions, racking up 2,831 yards and 22 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He also added 324 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Before the year began, he was selected as the CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.
The 33rd Walter Payton Award will be announced at the STATS FCS Awards Banquet and Presentation on Jan. 10th in Frisco, Texas.
>> Navy senior quarterback Malcolm Perry has been named the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week and a Manning Award Star of the Week for his performance in Navy’s 35-28 win over No. 21 SMU.
College field hockey: Six members of the Maryland field hockey squad earned All-Mid Atlantic Region honors from the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.
Freshman Emma DeBerdine, junior Bodil Keus and senior Madison Maguire earned First Team honors. Junior Hannah Bond, junior Brooke DeBerdine and senior Kelee Lepage were named to the Second Team.
>> Salisbury senior defender Lindsey Elgin and junior goalkeeper Dom Farrace were named to the NCAA Division III Field Hockey All-Tournament Team.
Men’s college basketball: Randolph-Macon junior guard Buzz Anthony (Archbishop Spalding) has been selected as the ODAC Player of the Week after averaging 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a pair of road wins against conference opponents.
Men’s college hockey: Stevenson freshman Austin Master was named the United Collegaite Hockey Conference Rookie of the Week. Masterr dished out four assists to help lead the Mustangs to a 2-0 week.
Women’s college volleyball: Coppin State’s Jordan Celestine was named to the MEAC Volleyball All-Tournament Team.