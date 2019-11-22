No. 20 Towson is back at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday hosting Elon at 2 p.m. in the final regular-season home game for the Tigers’ senior class.
Towson will honor the careers of 13 seniors, Brandon Allen, Chris Clark, Tom Flacco, Terrill Gillette-Rodgers, Robert Heyward, John Lambert, Shane Leatherbury, Keon Paye, Aidan O’Neill, Mantriel Reaves, Yeedee Thaenrat, Malik Tyne and Troy Vincent with a pregame ceremony on the field.
In addition, this game is Military Appreciation Day. Towson will be honoring its service members, including a swearing-in ceremony during halftime.
Towson has won its last three games, coming off a 31-10 road victory over William & Mary, to stand tied for third place in the CAA at 4-3 and 7-4 overall. Elon, coming off a bye week, has fallen in its last two games to enter the weekend at 3-4 in the CAA, tied for eighth place, and 4-6 overall.
Towson is making a final push for an at-large berth into the NCAA FCS Playoffs, which will reveal its bracket on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
>> Towson unveiled its 2020 schedule, including six home games, in conjunction with the Colonial Athletic Association. The Tigers will play six regular-season home games at Johnny Unitas Stadium, a full eight-game CAA slate and a rematch with Big Ten Conference in-state foe Maryland in 2020 to open the season in College Park on Sept. 5.
The Tigers will renew the Battle for Greater Baltimore against visiting Morgan State on Sept. 12. For the full schedule, go to towsontigers.com.
>> Johns Hopkins (7-3) makes one of the shortest road trips in program history as the Blue Jays travel to Owings Mills to take on Stevenson (8-2) in the Centennial-MAC Bowl Series. Kickoff at Mustang Stadium is set for 1 pm on Saturday.
College golf: One of the top junior golfers in the state, Michael Crowley (Calvert Hall), will make the short trip from next year to study and play golf at Loyola Maryland.
Crowley earned All-Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) honors in 2018 and 2019 and won the MIAA title in the spring of 2019. He carded a 2-over par 73 in the first round last April at Eagles Nest Country Club before putting up a 1-under 71 in the final round to win the title by five strokes.
Horse racing: Tickets to next year’s Preakness (May16) went on sale Thursday. Tickets are available at preakness.com and range from $40 to $750 per person.
Women’s college volleyball: Loyola Maryland senior outside hitter Ann Ernst was one of seven players named to the Patriot League All-Academic Team. The award is the second in as many years for Ernst who became just the second player in program history to earn All-Academic honors since the Greyhounds joined the Patriot League in 2013. Ernst carries a 3.838 grade-point average as a mechanical and materials engineering major and is on pace to graduate in May.
Outdoors: The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Piscataway-Conoy Tribe present the annual Greeting of the Geese at Merkle Wildlife Sanctuary from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. This event celebrates the return of Canada geese to Maryland as part of their winter migration, and the role the Prince George’s County sanctuary plays in it.
The event features demonstrations of traditional Native American dances and crafts, and a presentation of ancient oyster roasting techniques. Activities will also include a guided hike through the sanctuary, hayrides, and a visit from Scales & Tales.
For more information, go to news.maryland.gov/dnr