Women’s college volleyball: Loyola Maryland senior outside hitter Ann Ernst was one of seven players named to the Patriot League All-Academic Team. The award is the second in as many years for Ernst who became just the second player in program history to earn All-Academic honors since the Greyhounds joined the Patriot League in 2013. Ernst carries a 3.838 grade-point average as a mechanical and materials engineering major and is on pace to graduate in May.