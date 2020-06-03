Towson ranked No. 25 in FCS by Athlon

The Towson University football team has been placed at No. 25 nationally in the Athlon Sports 2020 FCS Preview.
Towson, which opens season Sept. 5 at Maryland, is coming off its second consecutive winning season, earning seven victories. Four of those wins came against teams either nationally ranked or receiving votes in the polls. Towson was nationally ranked all season long in 2019, including as high as No. 5 after week three.
Last week, Shane Simpson, the 2018 CAA Special Teams Player of the Year before missing most of 2019 due to injury, was selected as a HERO Sports Preseason All-American. Aaron Gryzmkowski and Shane McDonough are returning 2019 All-CAA players to this year’s team. Head coach Rob Ambrose enters his 12th season at the helm of his alma mater.
This is the second straight year where the Tigers are in the publication’s preseason top-25, being at No. 11 at the start of 2019.
Five Colonial Athletic Association teams stand in the top-25 of the Athlon Sports FCS preseason rankings, including Towson, James Madison at No. 4, Villanova at No. 8, New Hampshire at No. 15 and UAlbany at No. 23.
Running: The Marine Corps Marathon Weekend is proceeding as planned for October while implementing safety measures and following the guidance of government and public health officials. In addition to the planned live version, the MCM10K scheduled for Oct. 25 will now be offered as a virtual event.
Registration for the virtual MCM10K is opens to the public at noon Wednesday at marinemarathon.com and costs $33 per entry. There are limited entries available to anyone interested in running the popular 6.2-mile event, which must be run between October 1-25. All participants who complete the virtual event will receive a bib, technical shirt, digital finisher certificate and an impressive finisher medal.
On a space availability basis, runners who register for the virtual MCM10K may seek to transfer to the live MCM10K at a later date. Runners should consider the virtual event as a stand-alone option. Registration in the virtual doesn’t imply guaranteed access to a live MCM10K.
Horse racing: Live racing will return to Laurel Park Friday, June 5 with a nine-race card and huge carryovers in the 50-cent Late Pick 5, 20-cent Rainbow 6 and $1 Super Hi-5 wagers.
Neither the Late Pick 5 nor the Rainbow 6 were solved Monday. The 6-5 favorite, Keepr in Spite, was the lone horse alive to take down both wagers and held a short lead nearing the wire but was edged late by Mary Alice ($7.80) to force carryovers of $73,628.67 in the Late Pick 5 and $31,438.17 in the Rainbow 6.
The Late Pick 5 begins in Race 5 Friday, with the Rainbow 6 kicking off in Race 4. There will also be a Super Hi-5 carryover of $30,908.58 in the opener, scheduled for 12:40 p.m.
Women’s college lacrosse: Navy associate head coach Gabby Capuzzi was elected as a Division I representative for the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association board of directors.