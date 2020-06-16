Former Towson kicker Sean Landeta nominated for College Football Hall of Fame

Former Towson University kicker Sean Landeta has been placed on the 2021 National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame ballot as a divisional candidate, announced by the foundation on Tuesday.
The Loch Raven High School graduate is one of 99 players across the country and several eras on the divisional ballot among non-FBS players. Landeta was on this ballot last season as well. The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be announced early next year.
Landeta, a Towson Athletics Hall of Fame member, was one of the top special teams players in college football. He is a member of several Halls of Fame, including Division II College Football Hall of Fame, the State of Maryland Sports Hall of Fame and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.
Landeta played for the Tigers from 1979-82, being the first punter to be a member of the Associated Press College Division All-America Team in 1982, being on the First Team, also being selected as an NCAA Division II Kodak All-American by the America Football Coaches Association that same year. He was a three-time First Team All-Eastern College Athletic Conference honoree, leading the NCAA in each punting and field goals in the same year in 1980.
He holds the Towson records with 225 career punts, 9452 punting yards and a career average of 42 yards per punt. He also converted 26 career field goals and was 70-for-74 (94.6%) on extra-point attempts.
The NFF was founded in 1947 and, according to its mission statement, is non-profit educational organization that runs programs designed to use the power of amateur football in developing scholarship, citizenship and athletic achievement in young people. Its programs include the College Football Hall of Fame.
Women’s college lacrosse: Brindi Griffin, who has helped lead Maryland to two national championships, three final fours and five conference championships, announced that she will return to the Terps for the 2021 season, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA for student-athletes that had their season impacted by COVID-19.
Griffin,a McDonogh graduate, was a 2020 team captain and stars on Maryland’s attack, tallying 97 goals, 54 assists, 151 points and 54 groundballs over her three and a half seasons. The 2020 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year was key in Maryland’s 2019 National Championship run, scoring nine goals in the Final Four en route to a spot on the NCAA All-Tournament Team.
The Edgewater native was named an Inside Lacrosse Honorable Mention All-American in 2020 after she led the Terps with 15 goals over the shortened six game season. Griffin will come back to a 2021 team that returns 10 of 12 starters from 2020 and two-time All-American Lizzie Colson who redshirted this past season back in the fold.
Women’s college basketball: Marlena Tremba was named to new head coach Tim Taylor’s staff at the Naval Academy. A four-year standout at William & Mary, Tremba most recently was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Chatham University in Pittsburgh.
Navy earlier announced that Jimmy Colloton will be returning as an assistant coach for his seventh season in Annapolis.