Former Towson kicker Sean Landeta nominated for College Football Hall of Fame

Landeta played for the Tigers from 1979-82, being the first punter to be a member of the Associated Press College Division All-America Team in 1982, being on the First Team, also being selected as an NCAA Division II Kodak All-American by the America Football Coaches Association that same year. He was a three-time First Team All-Eastern College Athletic Conference honoree, leading the NCAA in each punting and field goals in the same year in 1980.