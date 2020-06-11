Terps football coach Michael Locksley to join minority development summit

Maryland football coach Michael Locksley will take part in the third annual Quarterback Coaching Summit, which will take place virtually from June 22-23. In partnership with the NFL and the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the two-day program will allow an opportunity for NFL and NCAA assistant coaches to experience professional development and networking opportunities. The program focuses on providing development opportunities for minority coaches on the offensive side of the ball.
“This is my third year being part of this outstanding program that gives minority coaches a great opportunity to learn and make connections,” Locksley said. “I realized early in my coaching career that I wanted to create offensive schemes and be part of that side of the ball. That switch has provided me so many opportunities throughout my career and I relish in the opportunity to pay it back by not only being part of this summit, but also being available to any of these guys as they progress in their careers.”
Locksley spent his first four years in the coaching ranks on the defensive side of the ball before becoming Army’s wide receiver/tight ends coach in 1996. Locksley then coached running backs at Maryland and Florida before landing his first offensive coordinator job at Illinois in 2005. Locksley also coached quarterbacks at both Illinois (2006-08) and Maryland (2012-15).
“The Quarterback Summit brings together the brightest, most innovative and successful offensive minds from around the country,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. “From professional development to networking to coaching best practices, this summit should leave no doubt about the promising pipeline of championship play callers within the sport of football.”
The Quarterback Coaching Summit is one of several NFL programs intended to build the coaching and personnel development pipeline and strengthen diversity across the league. In its third year, the program will feature sessions and panels led by NFL owners, current and former NFL coaches, and college football coaches including: Pittsburgh Steelers president and NFL Workplace Diversity Committee chair Art Rooney II, Buffalo Bills president Kim Pegula, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and Buffalo Bills assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.
Sessions will focus on varying topics including building a coaching staff, quarterback position fundamentals, and other best practices for career advancement. Attendees will also have an opportunity to hear from and network with members of the NFL’s Workplace Diversity Committee. New this year, past NFL Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship participants were also invited to attend, continuing pipeline candidate’s relationship with the league.
Outdoors: The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will begin offering appointments at select licensing and registration centers in a phased reopening of in-person services for customers.
Appointments will be available starting June 15 at the following locations (unless otherwise noted): Bel Air – 501 W. MacPhail Road #2; Centreville, 120 Broadway Ave.; Cumberland – 13300 Winchester Road (open Tuesdays and Thursdays); Essex – 1338 Eastern Blvd. A (open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays); Frederick – 1601A Bowmans Farm Road; Salisbury – 251 Tilghman Road #2; Solomons – 14175 Solomons Island Road S., opens June 12.
Additional locations and start dates will be posted on the department’s website as they become available.
Customers will be able to schedule appointments online at the link for each service center location or by calling the center for assistance.
Washington sports: Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the company that owns the NHL’s Washington Capitals, the NBA’s Washington Wizards and the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, announced pay cuts for its employees through the end of the year.
According to an internal email sent to MSE employees Thursday, the company will be enacting a 20-percent base salary pay reduction for employees earning more than $75,000, effective July 12 until the end of the year. Employees earning less than $75,000 will not be affected.
The company will continue to review the state of the businesses approximately every 100 days due to the financial impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the email.
“Many organizations are impacted by the covid-19 pandemic including the sports, entertainment and hospitality industries, which are among the hardest-hit," said Monica Dixon, MSE chief administrative officer and president of external affairs in a statement. “Monumental Sports & Entertainment has been dramatically affected and will continue to be for an uncertain length of time. We have taken a number of steps to conserve our finances so that we can continue to fund our highest priority: our people.”
At this time, contract employees will not be impacted. The company told its employees that they are waiting for league direction, and they anticipate having discussions with individual contract employees at a later date. Since the NHL and NBA put their seasons on hold in mid-March, MSE also has enacted a hiring freeze, suspended annual staff increases and bonuses and suspended the 401(k) match.
— Samantha Pell, The Washington Post