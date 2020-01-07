Towson University quarterback Tom Flacco has been selected to compete in the SPIRAL Tropical Bowl on Sunday at 10 a.m. in Daytona Beach, Florida, a post-collegiate all-star football game.
The Tropical Bowl, which began in 2016, features top college football seniors playing in front of National Football League scouts and general managers in preparation for draft in April. The game will air live on FloSports.
Seniors across FCS and FBS will be showcased at the weekend event, which will includes practice and measurements beginning on Friday.
Flacco, the younger brother of former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, will wear his Towson number, No. 14, for the National Team, which will play the American Team. He is one of four Colonial Athletic Association representatives.
Flacco spent two seasons with Towson after transferring from Rutgers and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award for top offensive player in FCS each year. In 24 games, Flacco had 50 passing touchdowns, third in Towson history, and 6,082 passing yards, sixth all-time at Towson. He was the 2018 CAA Offensive Player of the Year and earned all-conference recognition each year.
Flacco also is a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders negotiation list in the Canadian Football League.