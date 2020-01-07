Flacco spent two seasons with Towson after transferring from Rutgers and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award for top offensive player in FCS each year. In 24 games, Flacco had 50 passing touchdowns, third in Towson history, and 6,082 passing yards, sixth all-time at Towson. He was the 2018 CAA Offensive Player of the Year and earned all-conference recognition each year.