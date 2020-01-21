St. Frances DE Demon Clowney, cousin of NFL star Jadeveon Clowney, commits to Ole Miss

Clowney, the cousin of Seattle Seahawks star, former South Carolina standout and 2014 No. 1 overall draft pick Jadeveon Clowney, is a four-star prospect and rated the No. 8 defensive end and the No. 137 overall player in the country by the 247 Sports composite rankings. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect was previously committed to LSU, but decommitted in December and chose the Rebels over Georgia and Clemson, among others. He becomes Ole Miss’ highest rated prospect in its 2020 class, which is ranked 32nd nationally and 11th in the SEC, and will reportedly enroll early and be in school this week.