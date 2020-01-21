St. Frances DE Demon Clowney, cousin of NFL star Jadeveon Clowney, commits to Ole Miss

St. Frances defensive end Demon Clowney has committed to Mississippi, the Baltimore school announced on Twitter on Tuesday.
Clowney, the cousin of Seattle Seahawks star, former South Carolina standout and 2014 No. 1 overall draft pick Jadeveon Clowney, is a four-star prospect and rated the No. 8 defensive end and the No. 137 overall player in the country by the 247 Sports composite rankings. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect was previously committed to LSU, but decommitted in December and chose the Rebels over Georgia and Clemson, among others. He becomes Ole Miss’ highest rated prospect in its 2020 class, which is ranked 32nd nationally and 11th in the SEC, and will reportedly enroll early and be in school this week.
Clowney, a second-team All-Metro selection in 2019, was recruited by Chris Partridge, Ole Miss’ co-defensive coordinator alongside former Maryland coach DJ Durkin on first-year coach Lane Kiffin’s staff. Partridge previously coached safeties and special teams at Michigan, where St. Frances co-coach Biff Poggi was a special adviser under Jim Harbaugh for a few seasons.
College football: Towson’s Shane Simpson and Ricky DeBerry will return for the Tigers in 2020 after each were granted a sixth year by the NCAA.
Each player was granted an additional year after having season-ending injuries during the 2019 season. Simpson played in the first three games of the 2019 year while DeBerry played the season opener at The Citadel. Each were starters in the opening game of the season.
Simpson, the 2018 CAA Special Teams Player of the Year and an All-American that year by five different publications, stands with 4,751 career all-purpose yards at Towson. He currently ranks in the ninth in program history in career rushing yards with 1,925 and looks to be the seventh running back in Towson history with over 2,000 yards on the ground.
DeBerry, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma, was one of Towson’s top defensive players in 2018, going between linebacker and defensive line. He earned 34 tackles, 9½ tackles for loss, 2½ sacks and a fumble recovery that year, including multiple tackles recorded in eight different games.
Women’s college lacrosse: Loyola Maryland was picked first in the Patriot League’s preseason poll for a seventh-consecutive season, while Livy Rosenzweig, Sam Fiedler (Garrison Forrest), Katie Detwiler and Elli Kluegel each earned spots on the Preseason All-League team.
Loyola is coming off its fourth Patriot League championship in six years, topping Navy by a 21-9 final in the title game last spring. The Greyhounds also went 9-0 against Patriot League opponents in the regular season, extending the nation’s longest active win streak against conference teams to 52 dating back to Loyola’s arrival in the Patriot League prior to the 2014 season.
Navy was ranked second in the preseason poll and the Mids took home both preseason major awards. Kelly Larkin was voted as Preseason Offensive Player of the Year while Annalise Heyward was named Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
Men’s college lacrosse: Six Terps were named to the Inside Lacrosse Preseason Media All-America team as announced by the publication Tuesday. Senior Jared Bernhardt (Second Team), Junior Bubba Fairman (Third Team), junior Anthony DeMaio (Third Team), junior Logan Wisnauskas (Third Team), junior Roman Puglise (Honorable Mention) and sophomore Brett Makar (Honorable Mention) were all voted to this year’s preseason team.
Maryland’s six selections were tied with Penn State for the second-most of any school, behind only Syracuse’s seven selections.
Men’s college tennis: Loyola Maryland’s Matt Fitzmaurice was named the Patriot League Player of the Week after posting a pair of wins Friday as the Greyhounds took on St. Bonaventure University. The senior was a winner in both doubles and singles for Loyola.
Men’s college swimming: Loyola Maryland sophomore Jimmy Hayburn (St. Mary’s), who won the 50-yard freestyle for a ninth time this season during the Greyhounds’ dual with La Salle yesterday, was named the Patriot League’s Male Swimmer of the Week.
Major League Soccer: Former Mount St. Mary’s goalkeeper Bobby Edwards signed a contract with FC Cincinnati. The stateside signing continues Edwards’ professional career, following a tenure with Portadown F.C. in the Northern Ireland Football League. Competing in the Bluefin Sport Championship Division, Edwards made 23 appearances for Portadown since joining the team in June 2019.