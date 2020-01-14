The Navy football team, which tied a school record with 11 wins against just two defeats, won the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy and the Liberty Bowl, is ranked 20th in the final Associated Press and the USA Today Coaches polls. The Mids improved from 3-10 in 2018 to 11-2 in 2019, which is tied for the second-biggest turnaround in Football Bowl Subdivision history.
The No. 20 ranking is the highest final ranking for a Navy team since 2015 when the Mids were ranked 18th and it marks just the second time in the last 56 years that Navy finished the year ranked in the Associated Press Top 20.
Navy was one of four American Athletic Conference teams to be ranked (Memphis 17, Cincinnati 21 and UCF 24), which is the third most of any conference. Only the Big Ten (six) and SEC (five) had more.
Navy will kick off the 2020 season on Aug. 29 in Dublin, Ireland against Notre Dame. The Irish finished the 2019 campaign with an 11-2 record and ranked 12th nationally.
More college football: Wake Forest announced the addition of graduate transfer Terrance Davis for the 2020 season. Davis, a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection at Maryland, has already enrolled in the university and started class this semester. Over his four seasons at Maryland, Davis spent most of his time at right guard, appearing in 37 games while making 31 starts.
Men’s college basketball: Towson sophomore guard Allen Betrand was named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week. Betrand averaged 20.5 points, going a combined 17-of-26 from the floor as the Tigers pushed their winning streak to three.
Women’s college basketball: Loyola Maryland freshman forward Emily McAteer was named the Patriot League Rookie of the Week. McAteer averaged 14.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game against a pair of Patriot League opponents.
Baseball: The Washington Nationals finalized a two-year, $11 million deal with reliever Daniel Hudson that figures to shore up the reigning World Series champions’ bullpen. Hudson will be back with Washington after a successful half season and more that ended with him striking out Houston’s Michael Brantley for the final out of the Nationals’ Game 7 World Series win. The right-hander went 4 for 4 in save opportunities during the postseason and allowed no runs in seven of his nine postseason appearances. The Nationals acquired Hudson, 32, from Toronto at the July 31 trade deadline. He went 3-0 with six saves and a 1.44 ERA in 24 games the rest of the regular season.
Major League Soccer: Loyola Maryland’s Barry Sharifi was taken by New York Red Bulls in the third round of the MLS SuperDraft on Monday, giving the Greyhounds multiple selections for the first time in program history. Sharifi was the 67th overall pick in this year’s draft. He joins Josh Fawole, who was taken by DC United in the second last Thursday. They become the third and fourth Greyhounds all-time to be chosen in the SuperDraft. ... D.C. United acquired Peruvian national team midfielder Edison Flores on permanent transfer from Liga MX (Mexico) pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and P1 Visa.
Pro basketball: The Capital City Go-Go, the Washington Wizards’ NBA G League affiliate, added forward Stefan Jankovic off of waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived Tyrrel Tate. Jankovic, a 6-foot-11, 235-pound forward from Mississauga, Ontario, played in 11 games with AEK Athens this season, averaging 5.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. The Hawaii product also played in 119 games in Serbia from 2017-2019. Jankovic last appeared in the NBA G League in 2016-17, playing in 31 games with the Sioux Falls Skyforce and Erie BayHawks, averaging 8.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.