Baseball: The Washington Nationals finalized a two-year, $11 million deal with reliever Daniel Hudson that figures to shore up the reigning World Series champions’ bullpen. Hudson will be back with Washington after a successful half season and more that ended with him striking out Houston’s Michael Brantley for the final out of the Nationals’ Game 7 World Series win. The right-hander went 4 for 4 in save opportunities during the postseason and allowed no runs in seven of his nine postseason appearances. The Nationals acquired Hudson, 32, from Toronto at the July 31 trade deadline. He went 3-0 with six saves and a 1.44 ERA in 24 games the rest of the regular season.