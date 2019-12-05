Also on Saturday’s card at Laurel, Still Having Fun and Alwaysmining, Maryland’s top Triple Crown race hopefuls the past two years who together have won eight stakes and more than $1 million in purses, are scheduled to meet for the first time as they launch their respective comebacks in the $75,000 Howard and Sondra Bender Memorial. The Bender for 3-year-olds and up and $75,000 Politely for fillies and mares 3 and older, both at 6 furlongs, are among four stakes restricted to Maryland-bred/sired horses worth $350,000 in purses on the program.