Joe Burrow has won the 2019 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, presented annually by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation and A. O. Smith Corporation to the nation’s top quarterback who best exemplifies character, scholastic and athletic achievement. Burrow is the first LSU Tiger to win this prestigious award.
On the verge of becoming the most decorated offensive player in LSU history, Burrow has set numerous school records as a senior in 2019. He has led LSU to a perfect 12-0 mark and a No. 1 national ranking during the regular season. He is the first player in SEC history to throw for 4,000 yards and 40 TDs in the same season and he broke the SEC single-season passing yards record in 2019 with 4,614 and tied the SEC single-season mark for passing TDs with 44.
Burrow’s achievements will be honored Dec. 11 in Baltimore at the Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore. The 2012 Golden Arm Award recipient, Collin Klein, will deliver the keynote remarks at the event.
College football: Navy senior quarterback Malcolm Perry was named the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, while Ken Niumatalolo was named the AAC Coach of the Year. Senior guard David Forney and sophomore linebacker Diego Fagot join Perry on the first team, while junior offensive tackle Billy Honaker and junior striker Jacob Springer were named Honorable Mention All-League. Perry’s honor marks the second time Navy has won the offensive player of the year award as Keenan Reynolds took home the award in 2015, while Niumatalolo has been named coach of the year three times in the past five years.
>> Junior running back Javon Leake (second team), sophomore wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. (honorable mention) and senior offensive lineman Ellis McKennie (honorable mention, sportsmanship) earned All-Big Ten accolades as the league announced its offensive honorees.
>> Salisbury senior offensive lineman Tyler Norwood was honored as a member of the American Football Coaches Association Division III All-America Second Team.
Horse racing: Monday Morning Qb, owned by Cash is King and LC Racing, takes the step up to stakes company Saturday for the first time off an impressive maiden triumph in the $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Futurity at Laurel Park.
The Futurity for 2-year-olds and $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Filly Championship, each at 7 furlongs, are among four stakes restricted to Maryland-bred/sired horses worth $350,000 in purses on a nine-race Maryland Spectacular Day program.
Gates will open at 11 a.m. with a 12:25 p.m. first post. Festivities include a 2020 Maryland Jockey Club calendar giveaway and the chance to win prizes from the $10,000 giving tree, the latter with program purchase.
Also on Saturday’s card at Laurel, Still Having Fun and Alwaysmining, Maryland’s top Triple Crown race hopefuls the past two years who together have won eight stakes and more than $1 million in purses, are scheduled to meet for the first time as they launch their respective comebacks in the $75,000 Howard and Sondra Bender Memorial. The Bender for 3-year-olds and up and $75,000 Politely for fillies and mares 3 and older, both at 6 furlongs, are among four stakes restricted to Maryland-bred/sired horses worth $350,000 in purses on the program.