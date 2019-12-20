Morgan State redshirt senior linebacker Rico Kennedy was named to the STATS Football Championship Subdivision All-America third-team defense on Thursday.
Kennedy finished the season ranked third in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in tackles with 105, averaging 8.8 per game, led the conference with 16 tackles for loss and added 4½ sacks. He also added two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
His 51 career tackles for a loss are the most in Morgan State school history, just ahead of Jarrell Guyton (49½; 2005-08). He also finished with 19 career sacks, which is fourth-place all-time at MSU behind Christopher Robinson (28½; 2011-14), Willie Thompson (26; 1994-97) and Justin “JR” Lawrence (24; 2006-08).
Meanwhile, Morgan State coach Tyrone Wheatley welcomed the following players on signing day Wednesday: quarterback Raequan Bealof Detroit; linebacker Taurienne Freeman of Fayetteville, North Carolina; running back Daymond Hamler of Pontiac, Michigan; fullback Romello Kimbrough of Columbus, Geogia; defensive tackle Giovanni Kizer of Warren, Michigan; and linebacker Willie Stringfield of Leesburg, Virginia.
More college football: Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo and senior quarterback Malcolm Perry have been named the Eastern College Athletic Conference Coach and Offensive Player of the Year, respectively.
Sophomore fullback Jamale Carothers, senior center Ford Higgins and senior guard David Forney join Perry on the first team offense, while junior safety Evan Fochtman and sophomore safety Kevin Brennan were named to the first team defense.
Baseball: The San Diego Padres signed former Orioles right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis to a minor league contract, MLB Network reported. Yacabonis, a 13th-round draft pick by the Orioles in 2013, made his major league debut in 2017. The 27-year-old had a 6.80 ERA in 29 appearances, including four starts, with the Orioles last season.
Men’s pro lacrosse: Former Loyola Blakefield and St. Mary’s High coach Ben Rubeor was named Thursday as the coach of the Premier Lacrosse League’s Atlas.
Men’s college basketball: Sophomore Tray Wright (Saint Paul’s) was named Washington College’s Shoreman of the Week after chalking up a career-high and game-best five steals and scoring a team-high 15 points at Ursinus on Wednesday.
Men’s college water polo: Johns Hopkins senior Finn Banks (first team) and sophomore Jayden Kunwar were named to the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches All-America teams.