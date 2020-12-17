Towson gets eight football commitments during early signing period

“This is truly a special and talented group of young men,” said Towson head coach Rob Ambrose. “There are so many great high school seniors out there trying to get to the next level and COVID has created some of the most challenging of recruiting efforts in history. These future Tigers have found a way to set themselves apart on the field and in the classroom under the clouds of adversity. I am so impressed with the drive and potential these young men bring to Towson University and our program.”