Towson gets eight football commitments during early signing period

The Towson University football team welcomed in eight players on the first day of the early signing period for the 2021 campaign.
The eight new Tigers hail from up and down the East Coast, including a pair of Marylanders. All officially joined Towson on the first day of the early signing period, which started Wednesday and runs until Friday.
“This is truly a special and talented group of young men,” said Towson head coach Rob Ambrose. “There are so many great high school seniors out there trying to get to the next level and COVID has created some of the most challenging of recruiting efforts in history. These future Tigers have found a way to set themselves apart on the field and in the classroom under the clouds of adversity. I am so impressed with the drive and potential these young men bring to Towson University and our program.”
Those committing to Towson included:
>>Gabriel Gomez, kicker, 5-11, 170, Miami, Fla., transfer from Arizona State
>>Marcus Joyner, tight end, 6-2, 245, Camden, N.C., transfer from Old Dominion
>>Isaiah Perkins, Wide Receiver, 6-2, 190, Laurel, St. Vincent Pallotti
>>Darien Reynolds, inside linebacker, 6-0, 225, Charlotte, N.C., transfer from Gardner-Webb
>>Evan Rutkowski, outside linebacker, 6-2, 200, Ashburn, Va., Briar Woods H.S.
>>Scott Smith III, quarterback, 6-4, 210, Brooklandville, St. Paul’s School
>>Florian Staehler, offensive line, 6-8, 280, Koln, Germany, American International Academy (R.I.)
>>Mason Woods, inside linebacker, 6-0, 220, Woodbridge, Va., Gar-Field H.S.
Maryland football: A quartet of Terps were named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten.
Junior linebacker Chance Campbell (Calvert Hall), sophomore defensive back Nick Cross, sophomore defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite and freshman defensive back Tarheeb Still were voted Honorable Mention All-Big Ten by both the media and coaches.
Men’s college basketball: Coppin State’s Anthony Tarke was named both the MEAC Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week while Nendah Tarke took home the MEAC Rookie of the Week award.
A redshirt senior, Anthony Tarke averaged 16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.0 blocked shots in three games for the Eagles. Freshman Nendah Tarke averaged 9.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals for the week, which included a season-high 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting against the Spartans.
Horse racing: Due to a winter storm that moved across the region bringing snow, sleet and freezing rain, the Maryland Jockey Club canceled live racing at Laurel Park on Thursday.
Live racing is scheduled to resume Friday at Laurel with a nine-race program beginning at 12:25 p.m. The eighth and ninth races will be part of the popular Stronach 5. Laurel’s eighth race will serve as the opening leg of the Stronach 5 at approximately 3:49.
Fans can watch and wager on Laurel Park and the Stronach 5 at www.1st.com/bet and xpressbet.com.