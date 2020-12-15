Towson receiver Shane Leatherbury signs to play in Canadian Football League

Towson University alum Shane Leatherbury is headed to the professional ranks, signing with the BC Lions in the Canadian Football League.
The Salisbury native, who was a walk-on at Towson before earning a scholarship, was a two-time All-Colonial Athletic Association wide receiver, including first team in 2018 and second team in 2019. He stands in the top 10 in Towson history in receiving touchdowns, receptions and yards, finishing his career with 149 catches for 1,848 yards and 21 touchdowns. His 12 receiving touchdowns in 2019 is tied for first in program history, including five vs. Bucknell to tie the Towson single-game record.
“It feels great; with everything going on with COVID, it is awesome getting back on a team for 2021,” Leatherbury said of signing with the Vancouver, Canada, team. “It is a great place to play and a great opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started.”
After graduation, Leatherbury signed with the Arizona Cardinals in the National Football League as a non-drafted free agent but was released before the regular season.
Leatherbury becomes the second Towson player to join the CFL this year, with Malik Tyne being drafted by the Edmonton Football Team in April. Frank Beltre has played in the CFL the past five seasons, including being a member of a Grey Cup champion with the Calgary Stampeders, while Darius Victor signed a contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019.
College basketball: Due to growing concerns related to COVID-19, the Board of Directors for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association voted to cancel the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball seasons, which was set to begin Jan. 9. In addition, the board also voted to cancel the women’s volleyball season, which had been moved to the spring from the fall.
Bowie State competes in the CIAA.
Horse racing: One of the newest stakes on the Maryland Jockey Club calendar may land a star attraction for its inaugural running next month. West Point Thoroughbreds and Marvin Delfiner’s 2-year-old stakes winner Jaxon Traveler, undefeated through three starts, could make his sophomore debut in the $100,000 Spectacular Bid on Jan. 16 at Laurel Park.
“That could be an option,” West Point founder and president Terry Finley said of the 7-furlong Spectacular Bid for 3-year-olds sprinting seven furlongs, named for the Hall of Fame winner of the 1979 Kentucky Derby and Preakness and 1978 Laurel Futurity.
Six stakes races worth $550,000 in purses will be offered on the Jan. 16 program including the return of the $100,000 Xtra Heat, last run in 2007 at Pimlico Race Course. Laurel’s 2021 winter meet begins Jan. 1.