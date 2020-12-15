Towson receiver Shane Leatherbury signs to play in Canadian Football League

The Salisbury native, who was a walk-on at Towson before earning a scholarship, was a two-time All-Colonial Athletic Association wide receiver, including first team in 2018 and second team in 2019. He stands in the top 10 in Towson history in receiving touchdowns, receptions and yards, finishing his career with 149 catches for 1,848 yards and 21 touchdowns. His 12 receiving touchdowns in 2019 is tied for first in program history, including five vs. Bucknell to tie the Towson single-game record.