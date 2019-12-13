The Towson University football team will be hosting seven-time FCS champion North Dakota State in 2021 as part of a home-and-home series.
Towson will host the Bison on Sept. 18, 2021 at Johnny Unitas Stadium, then the Tigers will play North Dakota State in the FargoDome on Sept. 21, 2024.
The game will be a rematch of the FCS National Championship Game on Jan. 4, 2014, during Towson’s winningest season in program history, plus it is the first time the teams will play in the regular season. The two have met twice in the postseason, including in the 1983 NCAA Division II Playoffs and the FCS National Championship Game played in 2014 for the 2013 season.
Towson has had winning seasons the past two years plus has had at least seven victories each in six of the last nine seasons under head coach Rob Ambrose. Towson won seven games in 2019, being ranked nationally in the top-25 all season long and defeating four teams either ranked or receiving votes at the time of the game.
North Dakota State has won seven of the last eight FCS national titles since 2011 and is currently the 1-seed in the 2019 FCS Playoffs. The Bison have been the No. 1 nationally ranked team the entirety of the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
Women’s college basketball: Dynaisha Christian (16 points), Talanya Hutton (15 points) and Kyaja Williams (10 points, Western) helped Bowie State (8-0, 2-0 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) with a 54-37 victory over visiting Johnson C. Smith (4-4, 0-2).
St. Mary’s College: The Seahawks will join the North Eastern Athletic Conference, beginning the 2021-22 academic year.
Women’s college volleyball: Loyola Maryland’s Katie Forsythe, a sophomore libero, was named the ECAC Defensive Player of the Year.
College field hockey: Salisbury seniors Arielle Johnston and Jillian Hughes and junior Dom Farrace were named to the Longstreth/National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III All-America teams. Hughes and Johnston were tabbed for the first team while Farrace was selected for the second team.
Women’s college soccer: Salisbury junior goalkeeper Emma Hill was named to the All-ECAC Division III Second Team.
Horse racing: There will be carryovers in the 20-cent Rainbow 6 and $1 Super Hi-5 as well as the return of the weekly national Stronach 5 wager when live racing resumes at Laurel Park on Friday. Post time for the first of nine races is 12:25 p.m.
>> In addition to a full card of nine races, Laurel Park will host its annual Breakfast with Santa family buffet Saturday. Featuring a breakfast buffet, hot chocolate bar and kiddie canvas painting, Breakfast with Santa will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the second-floor clubhouse. Tickets are $25 for adults and $13 for kids age 6-11. Children 5 and under eat free. Call 301-725-0770 to make a reservation.
Youth lacrosse: Soldiers to Sidelines and the Chesapeake Bayhawks are hosting a youth lacrosse clinic for boys grades 8-12 at API in Gambrills on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Players will learn position-specific skills on both offense and defense from top collegiate, high school, college and Soldiers to Sidelines coaches.
Payment is not required, however a $25 suggested donation will help support our troops become lacrosse coaches. Register at https://soldierstosidelines.dm.networkforgood.com/