Johns Hopkins, Stevenson to kick off 2020, 2021 football seasons against each other

Johns Hopkins will open the 2020 and 2021 football seasons against Stevenson, marking the first time the schools, which are just 15 miles apart, will meet in the regular season. This is the only non-conference game on the schedule for Johns Hopkins, which counts nine of its 10 regular season games each year against Centennial Conference opponents.
“We are excited to add Stevenson to our schedule for the 2020 and 2021 seasons,” Johns Hopkins coach GregChimera said. “With just one non-conference game each year, we felt that playing Stevenson provided a great opportunity for both programs to showcase the nationally-competitive brand of football being played right here in Baltimore.”
Johns Hopkins and Stevenson will meet in the 2020 season opener at Homewood Field on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. with the return game scheduled for Mustang Stadium in Owings Mills in the 2021 opener for both teams. The date and time of the 2021 game will be announced after the 2020 season.
The Blue Jays and Mustangs did meet in the final game of the 2019 season as Johns Hopkins topped Stevenson, 51-28, in the Centennial-MAC Bowl Series.
Johns Hopkins has not lost a regular season non-conference home game since 2007 and is 17-3 in regular season non-conference games at Homewood Field this century. The Blue Jays posted an 8-3 record during the 2019 season, their first under Chimera. They won four of their final five games and scored at least 42 points in each of those four victories.