Morgan State's 2019 football schedule includes five home games

Morgan State's 2019 football schedule features five home games in W.A.C. Hughes Memorial Stadium, including a home opener matchup against Delaware State.

Coming off a 4-7 season (3-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), Morgan State will open with three consecutive non-conference road matchups. The Bears kick off the season with an FBS matchup at Bowling Green on Aug. 29. It will mark just the second meeting between the teams. After a Week 2 bye, the Bears will travel to face FCS power James Madison, ranked No. 2 in the Athlon Sports FCS Preseason Top 25, on Sept. 14.

The Bears will head north to challenge Army on Sept. 21 in West Point, N.Y. It will mark the third meeting between the teams since 2013, with Army posting a victory at Michie Stadium in 2016.

The Bears will open the MEAC slate of the schedule when they play host to North Carolina Central on Sept. 28.

2019 MORGAN STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29, at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14, at James Madison 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 21, at Army, noon

Sept. 28, N.C. Central, 6 p.m.

Oct. 5, at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Oct. 12, Delaware State, 1 p.m.

Oct. 19, at South Carolina State, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 26, Florida A&M, 3 p.m.

Nov. 2, at Norfolk State, 2 p.m.

Nov. 9, North Carolina A&T, 1 p.m.

Nov. 16, Va.-Lynchburg, 1 p.m.

Nov. 23, at Howard, TBD

Baseball: Patrick Causa, who just completed his senior season at Mount St. Mary's University, has been signed to a free-agent contract by the New York Mets and assigned to their rookie-level team in the Gulf Coast League. Causa was named the 2019 Northeast Conference Player of the Year after hitting .402 his senior season. Causa had one of the best seasons in Mount history as he became the second Mountaineer ever to win the NEC Player of the Year Award. The senior hit .402 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs, 49 runs scored and 39 RBIs while posting a .710 slugging percentage and a .521 on-base percentage in 47 games played.

Men’s college basketball: Junior guard Darnell Rogers signed with UMBC for the 2019-20 season. Rogers comes to UMBC after one season at New Mexico Junior College, where the 5-foot-3 guard averaged 14.0 points and 3.7 assists per game for the Thunderbirds. In 2017-18, the Baltimore native attended Florida Gulf Coast and competed in 20 games for the Eagles.

Women’s college basketball: The Maryland women's basketball team will travel to Raleigh, N.C. to take on North Carolina State in the 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Dec. 5. This marks the 13th year of the Challenge. The Terrapins are 11-1 all-time in the Challenge, winning their first eight matchups.

College softball: The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference named Damali Young from Morgan State as the 2019 Woman of the Year. The award, selected annually by the MEAC Senior Woman Administrators, celebrates the achievements of senior female student-athletes who have excelled in academics, athletics, service and leadership.

In all, Young holds 10 program records – including career hits, career runs scored, career walks, career stolen bases, single-season hits, single-season runs, single-season doubles, single-season at-bats, single-season stolen bases and single-season walks.

Young, a two-time First Team All-MEAC selection, was also named HBCU Division I Player of the Year for this past season.

Graduating this past May with a 3.59 GPA in Construction Management, Young has been a mainstay on Morgan State’s AD Honor Holl as well as the Commissioner’s All-Academic Team. In the fall of 2018, she was named a Distinguished Scholar Athlete, presented to Bears with GPAs of 3.5 or higher.

Young was the 2019 MEAC Player of the Year after ranking top five in the conference in slugging percentage (.564), on-base percentage (.462), runs scored (47), hits (49), total bases (79), triples (4), walks (28) and stolen bases (31). She was 14th in the NCAA in stolen bases and 36th in runs per game.The NCAA Woman of the Year winner will be announced on Oct. 20 at the awards dinner in Indianapolis, Ind.