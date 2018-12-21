Digest (Dec. 21): Towson's Shane Simpson, Aidan O'Neill named football All-Americans

Two Towson players were named American Football Coaches Association FCS All-Americans. Shane Simpson has been selected on the All-America First Team as an all-purpose player while Aidan O'Neill is on the Second Team as a kicker. Four outlets have selected Simpson as an All-American this season, including First Team by the Associated Press, while O'Neill gets his third All-America honor this year, including First Team by the Walter Camp FCS All-America Team. Simpson stands second in all of FCS in all-purpose yards per game, earning triple digit all-purpose yards in 10 games this year, including at least five contests with at least 200. In total, the redshirt junior running back accumulated 2,058 all-purpose yards, including 711 on rushing and 887 on kickoff returns. O'Neill is second in FCS in field goals per game and ninth in scoring, completing the year with 108 points. The junior kicker finished 22-for-29 on field goals and 42-for-43 on extra points, having at least three points in 11 games and converting multiple field goals six times.

Et Cetera

Meade dismisses Jonesas varsity football coach

Meade football will have a new coach come next fall. Mustangs athletic director Kevin Rutledge confirmed to Baltimore Sun Media Group on Friday that Albert Jones, Meade's head football coach the past four years, had been let go this month. "As of now, we have decided to go in a different direction," Rutledge said. "We actually have just opened the position for interviews, which we'll be doing the second week of January." Jones had been informed of the decision in the first week of December, but news of his departure was not released because Rutledge wanted to allow Jones to tell his players first. The players, per Jones, did not take the news well and are "unhappy with the decision." "It's not up to me. I just have to take the punches as an adult," Jones said. "What I'm trying to show them now is there's a way to handle things. There's a maturity to things … Things happen." The Mustangs finished 4-6 this fall after going 8-3 in 2017. Rutledge went 3-7 and 6-4 in his first two seasons.

— Katherine Fominykh

Major League Soccer: D.C. United will open up their home schedule on March 3 against 2018 MLS Cup champions Atlanta United. This will be the first home season opener at Audi Field for United, who opened their new home midway through the 2017 season after an extended away trip to begin the season. United will also take part in New York City FC's home opener at Yankee Stadium on March 10 at 3 p.m. During the 2019 MLS regular season, each club will play 34 games, including 17 home games and 17 away games. Teams will face each of their conference opponents twice during the season, with one game at home and one game away. All teams will face each non-conference opponent once. The complete regular season schedule, along with the national television schedules for the U.S. and Canada, will be announced in January.

Horse racing: Thirty-seven bettors walked away with $2,916.90 each for selecting the correct winners in Friday's Stronach 5. The national pick 5 featured three races from Gulfstream Park's Championship Meet and two from Laurel Park .

— From Sun staff and news services