Digest (Dec. 19): Morgan State gets 19 football commitments; Towson gets 10

The Morgan State football program capped off its early period of National Signing Day on Wednesday, announcing the signatures of 19 future Bear football student-athletes. Local players signed are: running back Jabriel Johnson (McDonogh) and defensive lineman Darrius Outlaw (Owings Mills, Jireh Prep). The 19 players are the majority of the Bears' 2019 incoming class, which will also include players who make their college decisions official during the regular signing period that begins on Feb. 6. "I am excited to announce the early signing class that will continue to change the culture of the Morgan State University Football program," said Morgan State interim head coach Ernest T. Jones. "Our staff was able to attract some of the top talent from the top programs in the nation." The crop of signees includes six offensive linemen, five defensive linemen, three defensive backs, two tight ends, one linebacker, one running back, and one kicker. Eleven states are represented, with four players coming from Maryland, three from New Jersey, three from Pennsylvania, two from Virginia, two from Florida and one each from Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Mississippi and North Carolina. The class will be considered among the top classes the Bears have had in recent years, highlighted by the signing of defensive backs Dwayne Wells Jr. and Simeon Gatling, along with offensive lineman Allen Jones Jr.

Towson football: The Tigers signed 10 players as part of the early signing period. "I'm so pleased with the new additions to our family," said Towson coach Rob Ambrose . "Our staff has worked diligently to find quality young men who will represent our university exceptionally on and off the field. Welcome to the family men." The 10 signees come from primarily up and down the East Coast, representing five different states: Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The Maryland players are defensive linemen Marcus Bowman and Kahilil Gary of Upper Marlboro and offensive lineman Jean Germain of Burtonsville.

Women's college basketball

Monmouth trips Navy on free throw in last 12 seconds

Lucy Thomas went 1-for-2 from the line with 12 seconds left to lift host Monmouth (4-6) to a 68-67 victory over Navy (4-5). Navy's Laurel Jaunich made a layup with 16 seconds left to tie the score at 67 before Thomas hit her winning free throw. Sophie Gatzounas led Navy with 22 points. ... Chance Graham had 18 points and 15 rebounds, but Coppin State (0-10) lost 93-61 to host Florida Gulf Coast (9-2) in the first round of the Florida Gulf Coast Classic. Florida GC made 19 3-pointers. ... Three Yellow Jackets were in double figures and junior Charlotte Woods had a double-double as No. 20 Randolph-Macon defeated Salisbury in the Las Vegas Hoopla.

Et Cetera

D.C. United trade for goalieEdwards from Orlando City

D.C. United acquired goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. from Orlando City SC in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2019 Major League Soccer SuperDraft. Edwards spent the last four seasons with Orlando. During his four years in Orlando, Edwards made six MLS appearances after making his debut for the club on Oct. 22, 2017. In his five starts in 2018, Edwards made 16 saves, including three in the 2-1 win over Toronto FC on July 14. Edwards was selected 43rd overall by Orlando in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft and spent the majority of the 2017 season with Orlando City B, where he made USL All-League Second Team following a successful 2017 USL campaign where he recorded nine clean sheets in 26 games. Edwards was a three-year team captain at UCLA, where he was named to the first team All-Pac-12 twice. Edwards was also a member of the U.S. team at the U-17 World Cup in 2009 and was a part of the U.S. U-17 National Team Residency Program from Aug. 2007 to Dec. 2009.

Horse racing: The Stronach 5, a national wager that returned $51,815 last week to two bettors, will have a $50,000 guaranteed pool Friday and feature three races from Gulfstream Park and two from Laurel Park . Friday's sequence kicks off at 3:50 p.m. with a 6-furlong maiden claimer at Laurel. The sequence also includes a mile turf event at Gulfstream that drew 10 entries.

Men's college lacrosse: Johns Hopkins had three players named to the 2019 Inside Lacrosse Preseason Media All-America Team. Senior defenseman Patrick Foley was named to the first team, while senior short-stick defensive midfielder Danny Jones and junior attackman Cole Williams (Loyola Blakefield) both garnered honorable mention status.

Men's college squash: First-year Navy squash coach Tyler Osborne has guided the Midshipmen to an 11-1 record this season, as well as the program's highest ranking in its 70-plus year history. The Midshipmen, who won 11 straight matches to open the 2018-19 season and whose only setback was to now sixth-ranked Dartmouth, pushed up from 10th to eighth in the latest College Squash Association rankings released this week.

— From Sun staff and news services