Digest (Nov. 25): St. Frances defensive end Chris Braswell commits to Alabama

St. Frances defensive end Chris Braswell committed to Alabama for the Class of 2020, he announced Sunday on Twitter. Braswell, a consensus five-star prospect and the No. 19 player in the 247Sports.com Composite rankings, was recruited by former Maryland interim coach and current Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Mike Locksley. Braswell will join St. Frances stars Eyabi Anoma and Shane Lee at Alabama.

Men’s college soccer

Maryland reaches NCAA quarterfinals with win over Duke

Freshman William James Herve and senior Amar Sejdic scored as the 11th-seeded Maryland men’s soccer team topped sixth-seeded Duke on Saturday night to advance to the NCAA Division I tournament quarterfinals. The Terps (10-6-4) went ahead on Herve’s 24th-minute goal before doubling the advantage through Sejdic in the 60th minute. Maryland advances to its first quarterfinal since 2015 and fourth in the past seven years. “I am incredibly proud of our team tonight,” coach Sasho Cirovski said. “That was an outstanding performance against a great team on the road in a big game. We did all the things you need to do to win a big game like this. We defended relentlessly. We scored a magnificent first goals and then got a great second goal off our pressure. I couldn’t be more proud of how this team has come together since the beginning. There’s a belief in this team right now.” Maryland will face off third-seeded Kentucky in Lexington on Friday or Saturday with a trip to the College Cup on the line. The date and time are to be announced.

College football

Johns Hopkins to host RPI in DIII football quarters

The Johns Hopkins football team will host Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the NCAA Division III quarterfinals Saturday at noon. The Blue Jays and Engineers will be meeting for the first time. Johns Hopkins (11-1) is making its second appearance in the NCAA quarterfinals and first since 2009. The Blue Jays advanced to the third round with a 58-27 victory at previously unbeaten and sixth-ranked Frostburg State on Saturday, tying the school record with their 11th win of the season. RPI (10-1) secured a 21-13 win at previously unbeaten and third-ranked Brockport in the second round Saturday. RPI is also making its second appearance in the quarterfinals. The winner of the Johns Hopkins-RPI game will play the winner of the Mount Union-Muhlenberg game in the NCAA semifinals Dec. 8. The location and time of that game will be announced Sunday.

Et cetera

Men’s college basketball: Juwun Smith scored 27 points to lead Bowie State to its second straight victory, 62-55 over visiting Augusta (3-2). David Belle (Northwestern High) added 13 points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-5), who held the Jaguars without a double-digit scorer. ... No. 15 Johns Hopkins (4-2) held host Marymount (4-2) to 31.8 percent shooting from the field en route to a 57-41 win. The Blue Jays’ Conner Delaney led all scorers with 18 points, while Daniel Vila had nine points and four rebounds. ... Mount Aloysius (2-3) went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the final 1:25 to seal a 56-50 victory over visiting McDaniel. Aaron Washington scored 21 points for the Green Terror (2-2). ... Daniel Alexander scored 26 points and Edwin Cole added 20, but Frostburg State (2-3) fell in the consolation game of the Carnegie Mellon Double Tree Invitational in Pittsburgh to Transylvania, 82-71. Devin Twenty scored 14 points for the Pioneers (2-3).

Women’s college basketball: Frostburg State fell to Hiram, 83-73, in the consolation game of the Marietta Turkey Shoot in Ohio. Victoria Diggs led the Bobcats (4-2) with a season-best 24 points on 9-for-16 shooting with six 3-pointers. Tashauna Wright scored a game-high 26 for the Terriers (2-3). ... Justine Mudiay and Vanessa Dunn each scored 17 points to lift Notre Dame of Maryland to a 59-48 victory over York College (N.Y.) in the consolation game of the “Pride. Spirit. Honor. Tournament” hosted by Penn State Harrisburg.