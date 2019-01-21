Digest (Jan. 20): McDonogh four-star defensive tackle D’Von Ellies commits to Penn State

McDonogh four-star defensive tackle D’Von Ellies announced his commitment to Penn State during the Polynesian Bowl, a high school football all-star game in Hawaii, on Saturday night. The 6-foot-2, 280 pound senior picked Penn State over Southern California, Ohio State, Maryland and others, joining former McDonogh standout P.J. Mustipher in State College, Pa. “I’m excited,” Ellies said during the CBS Sports Network broadcast. “I’m going to play as hard as I can and work with my teammates to be the best team in college football.” Ellies, a first-team Baltimore Sun All-Metro selection in 2018, had 17 sacks, 72 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and blocked an extra-point attempt during his senior season with the Eagles. He took three official recruiting visits — one to Penn State (Nov. 10), one to Ohio State (Nov. 24), and one to USC (Nov. 30).

Major Arena Soccer League

Blast move closer to East lead with rout of MetroStars

Vini Dantas scored his second straight hat trick to help the Blast defeat the visiting Mississauga MetroStars, 14-6, on Sunday to help Baltimore inch closer to the Major Arena Soccer League Eastern Division lead with a record of 7-2. After falling behind 2-0 early, Mike Deasel and Jonatas Melo tied the game for the Blast in the first quarter, sparking a run of 11 straight goals. Tony Donatelli scored off an assist from Tiyi Shipalane and Mohamed Ndiaye secured his first goal for the Blast to extend the lead to 4-2 midway through the second quarter. Dani Oliveira notched his first career goal to make it 5-2, and Dantas added a pair of goals in the last five minutes of the second quarter to give the Blast a 7-2 halftime lead. After four more Blast goals, highlighted by a bicycle kick from Melo, the MetroStars answered to cut the deficit to 11-3. Sam Guernsey added his second goal of the season and Jereme Raley and Jamie Thomas each scored to put the Blast ahead 14-3 early in the fourth quarter before Mississauga (2-7) rallied to make the final score 14-6. Donatelli finished with four points, while Oliveira and Jon Orlando had three points each. The Blast, who trail Utica City FC (8-2) by one game in the East standings, face the Harrisburg Heat at 7:05 p.m. at the PA Farm Show Arena on Saturday.

Et cetera

Laurel Park to hold nine-race MLK Day event

Laurel Park will host a special Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday program today, with nine live races starting at 12:30 p.m. There will be a carryover of $3,790.82 in the 50-cent Late Pick 5 (Races 5-9), after going unsolved Sunday. Tickets with four of five winners each returned $75.65. A carryover of $539.21 will be available in the $1 Super Hi-5 for today’s opener. One lucky bettor solved the 20-cent Rainbow 6 Sunday for a jackpot payout of $6,200.16. Multiple stakes winners Marengo Road and River Deep are among seven horses in today’s co-feature, a $50,000 third-level optional claiming allowance for 4-year-olds and up at one mile in Race 4. Race 8 is a $50,000 entry-level optional claiming allowance for 3-year-old fillies at 6 furlongs which attracted a field of eight led by 5-2 program favorite Elverson. Meanwhile, Claudio Gonzalez, Maryland’s leading trainer in 2017 and 2018, saddled back-to-back winners Sunday with Tybalt ($14.40) in Race 6 and Trusting Friend ($7.40) in Race 7.

Rugby: The Glendale Raptors signed Woodbine resident Campbell Johnstone (McDonogh) for the Major League Rugby season. The 20-year-old wing/fullback is 6 feet 4 and 220 pounds. Johnstone played rugby with the West Carroll Marauders, playing in the 2014 and 2016 Rugby Maryland High School Championships. McDonogh did not have a rugby team, so he played with West Carroll. Campbell was a USA Rugby High School All-American and was invited to the January 2016 AIG MJAA East Evaluation Camp at Life University. He attended Mount St. Mary’s for the 2017-18 season and played with the team in the Penn Mutual Collegiate Rugby Championship in 2018 before playing with the USA Rugby Under-20s against Austin Elite Rugby Academy leading up to the Junior World Rugby Trophy Qualifiers against Canada. Campbell also played rugby sevens for Baltimore-Chesapeake in 2016 and Beltway Elite Rugby 7s in 2017.

