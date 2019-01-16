Digest (Jan. 16): Johns Hopkins chosen as East's top Divisioin III football team

For the first time in program history, Johns Hopkins has earned the Division III Lambert Cup, which is presented annually by the Eastern College Athletic Conference. The Lambert Cup is awarded to one football team in each Division of the NCAA (FBS, FCS, Division II, Division III); the cup is presented to the top team in the East. Johns Hopkins will receive the Lambert Cup at the 83rd Eastern College Football Awards Banquet at The Ridge In Danbury , Conn., on Feb. 21. In addition to Johns Hopkins, Army West Point (FBS), Colgate (FCS) and LIU Post (Division II) will be presented with the Lambert Cup. The ECAC also names a team of the year in each division and Syracuse (FBS), Maine (FCS), West Chester (Division II) and RPI (Division III) will be presented with those awards at the banquet. Johns Hopkins set a school record with 12 wins (12-2), claimed its 10th consecutive Centennial Conference title and made its eighth straight trip to the NCAA playoffs in 2018. In the NCAAs, the Blue Jays topped MIT (49-0), sixth-ranked Frostburg State (58-27) and 23rd-ranked RPI (37-14) to advance to the NCAA semifinals for the first time in program history. There, the Blue Jays fell to eventual national runner-up Mount Union, 28-20. With the trip to the NCAA semifinals, Johns Hopkins capped the 2018 season with program-best national rankings of number five in both the American Football Coaches Association Poll and the D3football.com Poll.

Bel Air grad Tsomos leadsMcDaniel to basketball win

Renie Tsomos (Bel Air) led McDaniel with 14 points and the Green Terror (10-6, 5-6 CC) went on a 20-6 run in the first quarter en route to a 66-32 victory over visiting Swarthmore (2-13, 1-9 CC) on Wednesday. Liv Storer added 12 points and Anna Mondoro chipped in 11 points for McDaniel.

Men's basketball: Randolph-Macon sophomore Buzz Anthony (Archbishop Spalding) is one of 100 players on the initial Bevo Francis Award Watch List. The Clarence "Bevo" Francis Award is presented annually to the player with the finest overall season within non-Division I basketball. Anthony leads the Yellow Jackets with 251 points (15.7 ppg), 86 rebounds (5.4 rpg), 100 assists (6.3 apg) and 35 steals (2.2 spg). Anthony is sixth in the nation with 100 assists, eighth in assist/turnover ratio (3.45) and 13th in assists per game at 6.3. He has scored in double figures in each game this season and has led R-MC in assists in 14 of 16 games. ... Marcus Dentley (Northeast) scored 28 points for visiting Stevenson (12-5) in an 82-67 loss to Hood. ... Host Haverford used a 22-3 second half run to take control on its way to a 77-57 win over Washington College.

Men's soccer: Mount St. Mary's earned the Northeast Conference Team Sportsmanship Award. The Mount program made its return as a varsity sport in 2018.

Machado rumors continueto swirl in Windy City

The Chicago White Sox repeatedly warn fans not to believe every rumor they hear concerning the team's offseason pursuits. Just a few days ago, a source denied an ESPN report saying the Sox had offered former Orioles infielder Manny Machado eight years, instead of seven, to play on the South Side. But the Sox can't stop rumors from spreading like wildfire, and on Wednesday came another ESPN report: The seven-year offer was for $175 million — an average annual value of $25 million. A few hours later, Machado's agent, Dan Lozano, called out ESPN's Buster Olney and USA Today's Bob Nightengale for "inaccurate and reckless" rumors about the Sox's negotiations. Nightengale was the first to report a seven-year offer. "I don't know if their sources are blatantly violating the Collective Bargaining Agreement by intentionally misleading them to try and affect negotiations through the public or are just flat out lying to them for other reasons," Lozano wrote. "But the truth is their reports on the details of the White Sox level of interest in Manny are completely wrong." The CBA prohibits teams from discussing free agent negotiations. Lozano claimed the reports on the Sox's interest in Machado were a "disservice to baseball fans."

— Paul Sullivan, Chicago Tribune

NBA G League : Washington Wizards two-way player Jordan McRae was named G League Player of the Week after averaging 32.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game and shooting 52.2 percent from the field to lead the Capital City Go-Go to a 3-0 record.

— From Sun staff and news services