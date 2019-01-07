Digest (Jan. 7): Maryland's Anthony McFarland Jr. named freshman All-American

Maryland freshman running back Anthony McFarland Jr. has been selected to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America Team. McFarland is the fourth Terp to garner this distinction since the FWAA began naming this team in 2001. Kicker Nick Ferrara (2009), quarterback Danny O'Brien (2010) and specialist Stefon Diggs (2012) also earned FWAA Freshman All-America nods. A 2018 Second Team All-Big Ten selection, McFarland finished his record-breaking freshman campaign with 1,034 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He set Maryland freshman records for most rushing yards in a game (298 vs. Ohio State ) and most rushing yards in a season. His 1,034 rushing yards ranks as the ninth most in a season in program history. McFarland averaged 7.89 yards per carry, ranking as the fifth best mark in the country. A two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week honoree, McFarland is the first Maryland player to post consecutive 200-yard rushing games since 1979 and is the first freshman in program history to record four 100-yard games in a season.

Women's basketball: Kyaja Williams scored 13 points and Talanya Hutton added 12 points to lead Bowie State (12-1) past Livingstone, 49-40, on Monday. ... Senior Brooke Fields recorded her first career double double (26 points, 10 rebounds) to carry Coppin State to a 71-57 win over Delaware State. ... Rebecca Lee had 16 points and 10 rebounds in Mount St. Mary's 68-66 loss to Saint Francis.

Men's basketball: Kyson Rawls led Morgan State (6-9) with 20 points in an 88-87 loss in overtime to visiting Savannah State. Stanley Davis added 15 points and Sherwyn Devonish added 14 points for the Bears. ... Coppin State (2-15) earned its second straight victory with a 64-60 win over Delaware State. Dejuan Clayton paced the Eagles with 23 points and Chad Andrews-Fulton contributed 10 rebounds. Cameron Hayes scored 27 points to lead Bowie State (7-8) past Livingstone, 82-69. ... Mount St. Mary's freshman Vado Morse has been named the Northeast Conference Men's Basketball Rookie of the Week. Morse averaged 16.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Mount his week to capture NEC Rookie of the Week honors for the second week in a row. ... Frostburg State senior guard Edwin Cole earned Capital Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors. Cole averaged 23.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in a 2-0 week for Frostburg to open CAC play.

Horse racing

Late Night Pow Wow setfor What a Summer Stakes

Late Night Pow Wow, riding a seven-race win streak, and fellow graded-stakes winner Ms Locust Point top 15 horses nominated to the $100,000 What a Summer Stakes on Saturday at Laurel Park . The 6-furlong What a Summer for fillies and mares is one of four $100,000 stakes for 4-year-olds and up that attracted a total of 80 nominations and kick off the 2019 Maryland stakes schedule. Also scheduled are the Nellie Morse for females and Native Dancer at about 11/16 miles and the 6-furlong Fire Plug. They are the first of 15 stakes worth $1.75 million in purses at Laurel's winter meet, which opened Tuesday and runs through March 31. Breeze Easy's Late Night Pow Wow extended her win streak in the 6-furlong Willa On the Move Nov. 24 at Laurel, the 4-year-old West Virginia-bred filly's first race outside of her home state, where she won the Charles Town Oaks (G3) on Sept. 22. Cash is King and Jim Reichenberg's Ms Locust Point opened her 5-year-old season with an easy three-length allowance win Jan. 1, her first start since finishing second to Late Night Pow Wow in the Willa On the Move. It was the first loss in five tries at Laurel for the Dialed In mare, winner of the Barbara Fritchie (G2) in 2018.

Pro basketball

NBC Sports Washington offering interactive telecast

NBC Sports Washington will debut an interactive Washington Wizards alternate live-game experience featuring a free-to-play predictive gaming contest with a $500 prize, along with real-time sports-betting data and statistics, on NBC Sports Washington Plus when the Wizards host the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 7 p.m. The enhanced Wizards telecasts are scheduled eight times this season and will be presented on NBC Sports Washington Plus. The elements of the predictive gaming contest, entitled Predict the Game, and real-time data will be displayed on a graphic overlay. Fans must enter Predict the Game, which is open to join throughout the entire game, and submit their predictions at www.nbcsportswashington.com/predict.

NBA G League : The Capital City Go-Go, the NBA G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards, acquired Duje Dukan to fill the roster spot of Lavoy Allen .

— From Sun staff and news services