Digest (Jan. 4): Johns Hopkins schedules service for late football coach Jim Margraff

An on-campus memorial service to honor late Johns Hopkins football coach Jim Margraff has been scheduled for Jan. 26 at 5 p.m.. Margraff, the all-time winningest football coach in the school's history, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 58. The service will take place in the O'Connor Recreation Center, which is adjacent to the Newton White Athletic Center and Homewood Field on the Johns Hopkins campus. Alice Margraff, Jim's wife, their children, Megan, James and Will, and other members of the Margraff family will greet guests beginning at 3:30 pm. Parking will be available in various locations on the Johns Hopkins campus.

Jay Gruden set to return asRedskins coach next season

Redskins coach Jay Gruden has been told he will return for 2019, a person with knowledge of the situation said Friday. Gruden, who has gone 35-44-1 in five seasons as Washington's coach, has two years remaining on an extension he signed in 2017. He had been operating on the assumption he would be back but said earlier in the week he was still waiting on an official word from team owner Daniel Snyder. While Gruden, 51, will return, there may be other changes. Some assistant coaches are not expected to be back, which could lead to a new look from the team next season. A person familiar with the Redskins plans says the team will spend the next week working on a plan for the coaching staff. Also uncertain is who will be running the front office. Some NFL agents in regular contact with the team have suggested that Bruce Allen, the team president, might move from overseeing football operations to the business side after Snyder recently fired the team's business head, Brian Lafemina. They believe it's possible senior vice president of football operations Eric Schaeffer would take a larger role. Two years ago, Gruden became the first coach under Snyder's ownership to get a contract extension when the team added two years to his original five-year deal. The extension was largely-seen at the time as an attempt at showing franchise stability. Last year, he became the longest tenured coach in Snyder's two decades of ownership.

Varsity lacrosse: Stephen Berger (Mount Saint Joseph, Salisbury) was hired as head coach by Concordia Prep.

Women's college basketball: Nukiya Mayo (13 points) made a buzzer-beater jumper to lift Towson (7-5, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) to a 55-54 victory over host Drexel (8-4, 0-1). Hannah Nihill went 1-for-2 with three seconds left for a 54-53 Dragons lead. Kionna Jeter finished with a game-high 21 points for the Tigers.

National Women's Soccer League: Washington Spirit midfielder Rose Lavelle and forward Mallory Pugh have been selected for the U.S. women's national team's 26-player roster for January training camp. The first training camp will be held in Portugal, and will be followed by the USA's first two matches of the year, against France on Jan. 19 (2:30 p.m. on FS1) and against Spain on Jan. 22 (2:30 p.m. on ESPN2). ... The Spirit hired Larry Best as the club's first chief executive officer.

Major League Soccer: D.C. United midfielder Chris Durkin has been called up to participate in training with the U.S. under-20 team that will be training through Jan. 13 at the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

College media: Gus Mohlhenrich (Westminster) was hired by St. Mary's as its director of athletic communications. Mohlhenrich spent two and a half years in a similar position at Coker College.

