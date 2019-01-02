Digest (Jan. 2): Calvert Hall graduate Lawrence Cager leaving Miami football team

Miami redshirt junior wide receiver Lawrence Cager (Calvert Hall) is leaving the Hurricanes, according to a report by Brett McMurphy of the Stadium Network. Cager, who has a year of eligibility remaining, plans to play as a graduate transfer in 2019. In his four seasons at Miami, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound receiver had 681 career receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

NFL : The Houston Texans signed safety A.J. Hendy (Maryland) to the active roster off the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad.

Indoor soccer: The Blast announced the signing of midfielder-forward Daniel Oliveira, defenseman Ibrahima Keita, midfielder-forward Sylla Salifou and defender-forward Mohammed N'diaye. Terms of the agreements were not disclosed. Blast coach Danny Kelly said, "We've been able to add some talented players to the roster that we believe will be able to have a positive impact on the team this season. They're new to the indoor game, but their skills and ability make them great additions to the team."

Men's college basketball: Bowie State junior reserve Cameron Hayes scored a season-high 24 points in the Bulldogs' 74-61 loss to visiting Kutztown. ... Evan Wang scored 25 points to lead Hood to a 95-59 victory over visiting Hampden-Sydney.

Women's college basketball: Mia Savoy scored a team-high 13 points and Maggie Tien added 11 as Hood defeated Penn State -Abington, 57-53.

