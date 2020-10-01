College football storylines to watch, Week 5: A tale of two offenses for Auburn and Georgia

A tale of two offenses: Things could not be any different for No. 4 Georgia and No. 7 Auburn. Sophomore Bo Nix showed improvement as a passer in Auburn’s season-opening win over Kentucky, throwing three touchdown passes, while D’Wan Mathis struggled in his first start for Georgia before being replaced by Stetson Bennett, who helped right the ship with 211 yards and two touchdowns. JT Daniels might be back in the mix for the Bulldogs, with the former five-star prospect and Southern California transfer getting medical clearance to return after a season-ending knee injury last year. This is going to be a slugfest, pitting the nation’s two most efficient defenses against each other. Whichever offense can avoid turning the ball over and hit some chunk plays through the air will be the winner, but it’s nearly impossible to predict how these quarterbacks will fare under pressure — and in Georgia’s case, which quarterback is going to take the most snaps.