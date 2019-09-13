Can Maryland and Penn State preserve their ranked matchup? Most intriguing college football questions for Week 3

Purdy received an overall grade of 86.9 from scouting website Pro Football Focus as a true freshman last season. He helped the Cyclones win eight games for the second straight season after they won no more than three in the previous four. Stanley, meanwhile, has been excellent for the Hawkeyes, completing 63.8% of his passes with six touchdowns and no interceptions. At 6 feet 4 and 243 pounds with a strong arm, his body alone would likely draw the attention of NFL scouts. But he’s earned a look with his play, having thrown 58 touchdown passes to just 16 interceptions in 35 career games.