Still, it’s too early to make any snap judgments on Frost’s tenure. Sure, he got UCF to 13-0 in just his second year in Orlando, but that was in the AAC. Those who expected Nebraska to make a similar leap this year believed a little too much of the hype, especially with the Cornhuskers defense showing no signs of progress. Frost deserves to benefit of the doubt for now, but missing out on another bowl game would drastically lower expectations heading into Year 3. Nebraska might not be able to afford another losing year in perhaps the country’s toughest conference.