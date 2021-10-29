College football storylines, Week 9: Big Ten bragging rights, Georgia’s dominance, Ole Miss-Auburn fireworks and more

Ole Miss’ Matt Corral is making a strong push to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in the 2022 NFL draft, and he’ll have his hands full against a defense that ranks 15th nationally in efficiency. His counterpart Bo Nix has been his usual erratic self but is coming off one of the best games of his career in a 38-23 win over Arkansas. We might see some truly incredible plays, both good and bad.