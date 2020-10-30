College football storylines, Week 9: Ohio State meets a desperate Penn State in prime time

Some anxiety in SEC (LSU at Auburn, Saturday, 3:30 p.m., CBS): When the revamped SEC schedules were released in August, nobody expected this matchup to be between two unranked teams. LSU lost plenty of talent from its national title team, but coach Ed Orgeron still believed his Tigers could compete for a conference title. Auburn, meanwhile, returned quarterback Bo Nix, wide receiver Seth Williams and plenty of talent on defense. So what happened? Well, LSU’s defense cratered under new coordinator Bo Pelini, while Nix failed to take a step forward as a passer after an up-and-down freshman season. It all comes to a head Saturday, with LSU riding the hot hand of new starting quarterback TJ Finley and Auburn showing more cohesion on offense. Orgeron has earned himself a grace period after what he did in 2019, but that often ends quickly when losses start piling up. Auburn coach Gus Malzahn is used to the hot seat, but fans won’t be happy if the Tigers sit at .500 after six games. These are the kinds of games that get plenty of folks riled up.