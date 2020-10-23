College football storylines, Week 8: The Big Ten is back. Here’s what you need to know.

No. 8 Penn State at Indiana (Saturday, 3:30 p.m., FS1): For the Nittany Lions, questions abound on both sides of the ball. Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca was brought in from Minnesota this offseason and looks to take advantage of what could be one of the country’s most devastating rushing attacks. Despite the sudden loss of star running back Journey Brown, who will miss the season because of an undisclosed medical condition, Penn State has a strong group of ball-carriers behind him, led by former blue-chippers Noah Cain and Devyn Ford. How quarterback Sean Clifford, who had an up-and-down sophomore season, performs is the biggest question, especially with an unproven group of wide receivers to throw to outside of star tight end Pat Freiermuth. The defense, which ranked 10th in the country in efficiency at the end of last season, according to ESPN’s SP+, will be without NFL-bound linebacker Micah Parsons but has some pass rushers with intriguing upside in Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh. The secondary looms large after the Nittany Lions struggled on passing downs last season, getting picked apart by Minnesota, Indiana and Memphis.