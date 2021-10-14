College football storylines, Week 7: What’s at stake for undefeated teams, Oklahoma’s QB battle, Texas A&M’s encore and more

That puts the pressure on the Bearcats to not only keep winning but show that they can punch above their weight in the Group of Five. They’ve already secured a pair of resume-boosting wins over Notre Dame and Indiana, but there are few opportunities remaining for a victory over a Top 25 team in what’s been a down season for the American Athletic Conference. Fair or not, Saturday’s game against UCF in front of a national audience on ABC will go a long way toward determining Cincinnati’s viability as a legitimate playoff threat. A dominant win would help erase the perception that this is just another plucky Group of Five contender.