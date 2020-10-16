College football storylines, Week 7: Alabama vs. Georgia is worthy of the hype

SEC’s muddled middle: While Alabama and Georgia battle it out for SEC supremacy, the rest of the conference is left to scratch and claw its way back to the top. With LSU falling back to earth after its national title run and Florida getting taken down by Texas A&M (and then COVID-19), the door is open for another contender to emerge. Tennessee and Auburn both couldn’t hang with Georgia, and Texas A&M was swept aside by Alabama, but that doesn’t mean their seasons are lost. The No. 18 Volunteers (vs. Kentucky), No. 15 Tigers (at South Carolina) and No. 11 Aggies (at Mississippi State) are all favored this week and would do well to win and keep their faint conference title hopes alive. Meanwhile, Ole Miss and Arkansas square off in an intriguing matchup of also-rans, given that both have been very competitive thus far against more talented opponents. Whichever new coach emerges victorious Saturday — Lane Kiffin of the Rebels or Sam Pittman of the Razorbacks — would have an uplifting performance to point to as a sign of progress for often impatient fan bases.