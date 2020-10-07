College football storylines, Week 6: Is Miami a title contender? It has a chance to prove it vs. Clemson.

Miami’s big chance: Since joining the ACC in 2004, the Hurricanes haven’t finished higher than 11th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. There have been moments when many thought “The U” was back, including a No. 2 ranking in 2017, but the moments were usually followed by a disappointing loss. Through three games, it looks like this could be the most talented Miami squad in years. Will it finally break through? Saturday’s matchup against No. 1 Clemson is perhaps the program’s biggest game since No. 5 Miami beat No. 3 Virginia Tech, 27-7, in 2005. Led by Houston transfer quarterback D’Eriq King, the Canes are averaging 43.3 points per game, seventh most in the country. The defense and special teams have been even better, ranking sixth and first, respectively, in efficiency, according to ESPN’s SP+. Clemson has been nearly unbeatable with Trevor Lawrence, who is 22-1 as a starting quarterback. If Miami wins, or even keep its close for four quarters, it’s time to seriously consider the Hurricanes as national title contenders.