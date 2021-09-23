College football storylines, Week 4: QB revenge in Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame, Clemson confusion, big moment for Arkansas and UTSA and more

Familiar face: When No. 12 Notre Dame and No. 18 Wisconsin meet Saturday at Chicago’s Soldier Field, all eyes will be on former teammates Jack Coan and Graham Mertz. Coan went 12-6 as the Badgers’ starting quarterback before suffering a broken foot last season and ceding the job to Mertz, the highest-rated recruit in Wisconsin program history. When the Badgers decided to stick with Mertz, Coan transferred to Notre Dame — which recruited him to play lacrosse in high school — and has led the Fighting Irish to a 3-0 start.