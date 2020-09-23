College football storylines to watch in Week 4: The new SEC starting quarterbacks you need to know

Collin Hill, South Carolina (vs. No. 16 Tennessee): The Colorado State graduate transfer overcame three ACL surgeries to beat out Ryan Hilinski for the starting job. He threw for 3,323 yards and 23 touchdowns with 11 interceptions in 18 games with the Rams and brings more experience to the position than Hilinski, who threw 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions in 11 games last season as a true freshman. Shi Smith, the Gamecocks' second-leading receiver in 2019, returns, but Hill will have his work cut out for him to lead South Carolina to a winning record. If he succeeds, it will be one of the best stories of the year.