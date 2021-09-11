College football storylines, Week 2: Cy-Hawk history, big chance for Oregon and why Georgia and Miami should be on alert

Big chance for Oregon: If there’s ever a good time to take on Ohio State in Columbus, it might be this week. The No. 3 Buckeyes looked shaky in the first half of an eventual win over Minnesota in Week 1, but quarterback C.J. Stroud showed improvement in the second half as Ohio State’s game-changing talent took over on both sides of the ball. No. 12 Oregon is coming off an unconvincing 31-24 win at home over Fresno State, with the biggest takeaway being the ankle injury suffered by star pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. If the former blue-chip recruit is healthy enough to wreck Ohio State’s game plan and make Stroud uncomfortable in his first home start, the Ducks have a puncher’s chance of pulling off the upset. Coach Mario Cristobal has been steadily building Oregon back into a national power, but this game might show just how far the Ducks still need to go to get back to an elite level — especially if they can’t find a star quarterback. We’ll see if Ohio State has found its next one.