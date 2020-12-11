College football storylines, Week 15: In a year of lost rivalry games, at least we have Army-Navy

USC is sure to meet a tougher challenge against the Bruins (3-2), who have won two straight and have lost two games (against Colorado and Oregon) by a combined nine points. After going 7-11 in conference play in his first two seasons, coach Chip Kelly has a chance to end 2020 with a winning record against the Pac-12. For a program that has been mostly irrelevant since 2015, that’s an encouraging sign of progress.