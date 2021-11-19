College football storylines, Week 12: Ohio State and Alabama on the rise, Cincinnati and Oregon on the edge and more

After overcoming a slow start that included a loss to Oregon, Ohio State has played like the best team in the country outside of Athens, Georgia. With a dominant 59-31 win over Purdue, the Buckeyes have risen to No. 2 in ESPN’s SP+ rankings, a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of efficiency. That includes the nation’s No. 1 offense and a defense that has climbed to No. 14, making the Buckeyes perhaps the most complete team in the country. Georgia’s offense has been effective behind quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, but Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud has blossomed into one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country.