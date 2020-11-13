College football storylines, Week 11: Will history repeat itself for Notre Dame vs. Boston College?

How the playoff committee decides its four teams will be fascinating, considering all the COVID-19 postponements and player absences to sort through at the end of the season. Some teams, like those in the Pac-12, might only play six games and a conference title game, while others, like undefeated BYU, might play 10 or more. What would the committee do if Oregon and BYU both finish undefeated, with the Ducks at 7-0 and BYU at 10-0? What if the Pac-12 champion is 6-1 with a close loss to a good team?