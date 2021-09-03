College football storylines, Week 1: Which teams have the most at stake in Top 25 matchups?

No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 3 Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina (Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ABC): Forty years of frustration says it all. Georgia fans have been waiting since 1980 for another national championship, and this could be the season the drought finally ends. The roster is among the most talented in the country, and quarterback J.T. Daniels returns after ending last season on a high note. There’s optimism about this offense finally joining the nation’s elite, even though injuries have thinned a talented receiving corps. Coach Kirby Smart has kept the Bulldogs hovering around the playoff conversation for years, but he needs to find a way to breakthrough. Adding a signature win in Week 1 would give Georgia some margin for error as it navigates an always-tough SEC. For Clemson, a weak ACC schedule means a loss to a top-five team in Week 1 wouldn’t derail its quest for a seventh consecutive playoff berth.