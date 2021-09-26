Towson scores first, hangs with San Diego State in 48-21 loss; Johns Hopkins rolls to another big win | COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Jordan Byrd ran for two touchdowns and host San Diego State scored 24 points in the third quarter to pull away from Towson, 48-21, on Saturday.
The Aztecs have outscored the opposition 62-0 in the third quarter this season.
Chris Ferguson threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Howard Jr. to give the feisty Tigers of the Football Championship Subdivision a 7-0 lead with 5:36 left in the first quarter.
San Diego State (4-0), which entered with wins over Pac-12 Conference squads Arizona and Utah, responded with scores in the form of 8- and 12-yard runs from Kaegun Williams and Byrd respectively. Lucas Johnson then threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Kothe with 4:03 before halftime.
But Ferguson led the Tigers 80 yards in just four plays, and his 4-yard touchdown to Caleb Smith made it a one-score game, 21-14.
The Aztecs regrouped to shut the door on Towson by scoring two touchdowns within the first five minutes after the break.
Trenton Thompson returned a blocked punt 11 yards 58 seconds into the half and Byrd’s 55-yard jaunt ended Towson’s (1-2) upset hopes.
“We were a little overmatched, we knew we had to do things a little different,” Towson coach Rob Ambrose said. “Just wasn’t good enough to get the win. After last week [a 35-7 loss to North Dakota State], to be down a score at halftime, there is confidence to be gained from that.”
Ferguson, a Liberty transfer, finished 19-for-35 with 213 yards and three touchdown passes. Caleb Smith had nine catches for 65 yards, Daniel Thompson IV added two catches for 58 yards and a score and Howard finished with a team-high 19 rushing yards on 12 carries.
Keyvone Bruton led Towson with nine tackles, including a sack and 1 1/2 tackles for loss, while Mark Collins made his first career interception.
Towson hosts Stony Brook for a Colonial Athletic Association game Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.
Division II
Bowie State 49, Livingstone 0: The visiting Bulldogs (3-1, 1-0 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) shut out the Blue Bears (0-4, 0-1). Kwincy Hall had a 50-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with 5:39 left in the game for a 42-0 lead.
The Bulldogs travel to Johnson C. Smith on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Frostburg State 42, Concord (W. Va.) 23: The visiting Bobcats (4-0, 3-0 Mountain East Conference) scored 28 points in the first quarter and beat the Mountain Lions (1-2, 1-2).
Frostburg State’s Graham Walker completed 10 of 19 passes for 246 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Mitchell West had a 30-yard interception for a touchdown and Dayne Koontz (Manchester Valley) kicked the extra point to give Frostburg State a 7-0 lead with 14:21 left in the first quarter.
Forstburg State hosts UNC Pembroke on Saturday.
Division III
Johns Hopkins 54, Moravian 6: The visiting Blue Jays (4-0, 3-0 Centennial Conference) held the Greyhounds (1-3, 1-2) to a pair of field goals in the second quarter, and the Johns Hopkins special teams unit scored twice in an easy victory.
The win is the the seventh straight for Hopkins dating to late in the 2019 season.
Danny Wolf had two rushing touchdowns and one touchdown reception for Hopkins, which hosts Franklin and Marshall on Saturday. Harrison Wellmann returned two kickoffs for touchdowns to set a school single-game record.
Stevens was 27-of-37 for 276 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Wolf’s three TDs were one shy of the Johns Hopkins single-game record and he finished with 49 yards rushing and 35 receiving.
Quinn Revere led the Blue Jays with nine receptions for 107 yards and tied the Johns Hopkins record with his fourth consecutive 100-yard receiving game.
Salisbury 40, Western New England 14: The host Sea Gulls (3-1) opened with a 16-0 run and cruised past the Golden Bears (2-3).
Jack Lanham had 20 carries for 86 yards and four touchdowns. Joey Bildstein had a 50-yard touchdown run with 11:30 left in the first quarter to get Salisbury started. The teams hadn’t faced each other since 2011.
Salisbury travels to Mountclair State on Saturday.
Lycoming 29, Stevenson 28: Elijah Shemory completed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Joey Guida with 10 seconds left to lift the visiting Warriors (3-1, 2-0 Middle Atlantic Conference) over the Mustangs (0-4, 0-2).
Stevenson’s Ryan Sedgwick (Arundel) threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, including an 8-yard pass to Steven Smothers (Franklin) for a 28-23 lead with 1:35 left to play. The Mustangs led 14-10 in the first half before Lycoming rallied in the second half.
Stevenson travels to Wilkes on Saturday at noon.
Muhlenberg 23, McDaniel 0: The host Green Terror (1-3, 1-2, Centennial) got shut out for a second straight week.
McDaniel lost, 35-0, to Franklin & Marshall on Sept. 18. The Mules improved to 3-1, 2-1. Anthony Gorgone led the Green Terror defense with seven solo tackles and five assisted.
McDaniel travels to Dickinson on Saturday.
Latest College Football
The Associated Press contributed to this article.